WWE News: X-Pac reveals two names who should've been part of nWo's induction

The nWo

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman is going to be inducted again in next year's class, this time as a part of the nWo. On the latest edition of his podcast X-PAC 12360, Waltman talked in depth about his second induction in a row. Waltman also revealed two names that he thinks should have been inducted as a part of the stable.

Waltman reflected on his stint as an nWo member, and discussed how Eric Bischoff and The Big Show were an integral part of the group.

"I am bummed out that Eric Bischoff is not in on it. I actually feel bad about that…Thinking about just everything from the early nWo days and it’s really making me think again.

"I’ve talked about how bad I feel about Eric not being in on this but {Big}Show was right there with us …definitely those two…I am just thinking about how we felt as a unit behind the scenes and the bond that we all shared.

"We were together every night, we would do Nitro, go back to the hotel and we’d all get together and we’d watch the replay down at the bar and it was great."

The Big Show, who was dubbed "The Giant" back in WCW, was the fifth member of nWo. Bischoff, who got bullied by Scott Hall and Kevin Nash when the group was fairly new, was later revealed to be a secret member of the stable all along.