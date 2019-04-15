WWE News: X-Pac wants WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal named after WWE Hall of Famer

Chyna Battle Royal

What's the story?

According to Wrestling Inc., during the X-Pac 1,2,360 Podcast, X-Pac said that the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal should be named after Chyna.

In case you didn't know...

Chyna was finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, alongside D-Generation X. For years, the WWE Universe was clamoring for the induction of Chyna.

Her record speaks for itself, which includes the fact that she was the first woman to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

While WWE fans hinted at a return to inter-gender wrestling during the Men's Royal Rumble 2019 with Nia Jax, Chyna was already pushing boundaries and breaking glass ceilings during the Attitude Era.

She was ground-breaking and is very deserving of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for her accolades.

The heart of the matter

On his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast, X-Pac aka Sean Waltman spoke on meeting Chyna's mother and sister during the WWE Hall of Fame.

Great seeing [Chyna's sister] Kathy. I haven't seen her in a long time. And I got to meet Joanie's mom, it was really nice meeting her. And it was crazy to look in her eyes, basically I was looking into Joanie's eyes. It's really really weird. I saw a lot of Joanie in her. And it was amazing seeing Kathy again….

He said, during his induction speech, that the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal should be renamed the Chyna Memorial Battle Royal. He elaborated on this further.

I did mention something before we went out, I asked a question. I said, 'Has anyone talked about that? "And someone said, 'no, no one's ever brought it up' and I am like 'well I am.'... I read people going 'oh, I am disappointed that they didn't turn it into the Chyna Battle Royal like the next day.' I said it the night before. Can you at least wait till next year to b*** about it? If they don't do it next year, I can see people complaining about it. But God, can you at least give them one year?

What's next?

Could Chyna be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 for her singles career? I guess...we'll have to wait and see.

