WWE NXT Results: 3 title matches, big debut, Bayley to team with top champ? (1/21/25)

WWE NXT kicked off with Corey Graves, letting us know he was now on commentary along with Booker T and Vic Joseph. We got three big title matches tonight and an appearance from Bayley.

WWE NXT Results (January 21, 2025):

Tony D'Angelo def. Ridge Holland to retain the NXT North American Championship

Wes Lee def. Dion Lennox

Lexis King (c) def. Charlie Dempsey to retain the NXT Heritage Cup

Karmen Petrovic def. Jaida Parker

Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen def. The Family

Oba Femi def. Eddy Thorpe to retain the NXT Championship

WWE NXT Results: Tony D'Angelo (c) vs. Ridge Holland - NXT North American Championship match

Tony and Ridge traded strikes early on before the latter got a shoulder block but was hit with a big hip toss from The Don. Shawn Spears showed up to watch the match while the champ was in control of the ring, with a side headlock locked in.

Shawn Spears tried to interfere and got punched off the apron by D'Angelo. Spears' stablemates Niko and Jensen showed up and started a brawl at ringside with Stacks and Luca.

Izzi Dame appeared out of nowhere and kicked Ridge before running away. Tony got the spinebuster on Holland and picked up the win.

Result: Tony D'Angelo def. Ridge Holland to retain the NXT North American Championship

Grade: B

Wes Lee was backstage mouthing off to everyone when a furious Trick Williams came in and slapped him in the face so hard he almost knocked Lee out.

Bayley was out next and called Roxanne Perez entitled, making fun of her for the attack on RAW. Giulia showed up and said that she looked up to Bayley, and the latter said she was a big fan of the former NXT Women's Champ.

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade joined them in the ring and said that Bayley's era was over and the show had long surpassed the four horsewomen under them. A big brawl broke out, and Bayley and Giulia got the upper hand before ejecting the heels from the ring.

Roxanne and Cora returned, and the brawl continued. Officials came out to stop them, but neither team wanted to stop fighting, so the four of them headed backstage.

WWE NXT Results: Wes Lee vs. Dion Lennox

Lee started strong, but Dion got a big shoulder tackle and some strikes. Wes came back with a kick before fighting out of the corner with elbow strikes but took a spinebuster for a near fall. Lee went for the cardiac kick before winning.

Result: Wes Lee def. Dion Lennox

After the match, Lee called Trick out and challenged him to a match next week. Williams then attacked Lee, tossing him out of the ring before accepting his challenge.

Grade: C

Stephanie Vaquer was backstage and said she would not back down from Fallon Henley and Fatal Attraction. Vaquer wanted the North American Women's Title, and if Shotzi were to win it next week, she would also come after her.

WWE NXT Results: Lexis King (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey - NXT Heritage Cup match

In round 1, King was in control, using submission holds and chain wrestling. They traded takedowns and pin attempts before King was locked in a headlock. Dempsey transitioned to a cross-face chicken wing, but the timer ran out, and he had to break it up.

Lexis had no cornerman, and we saw brass knuckles in the corner bucket waiting for him. Round 2 started during the break, and Lexis had already gotten a pinfall when we returned.

Round 3 kicked off with King getting some strikes in, but Dempsey caught him with a submission hold. King broke out and got a superkick before Dempsey got an underhook suplex for his first pin, tying the score.

Round 4 kicked off with King dodging a big knee before Dempsey took a big vertical suplex off a counter. King got the Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall before trying to reach for the knuckles.

Dempsey was tossed outside, and King got a big dive at all the NQCC members. Miles Borne interfered and got knocked out by King before Dempsey tried to capitalize in the ring. King managed to get a low blow on Dempsey before hitting the coronation for the win.

Result: Lexis King (c) def. Charlie Dempsey to retain the NXT Heritage Cup

Grade: B+

WWE NXT Results: Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker

Petrovic got an armbar off a takedown before Parker returned with a modified facebuster and sent Karmen into the corner. Parker hit a seated senton and a neckbreaker for a near fall.

Karmen dodged an Irish whip before getting a big clothesline and a bulldog. Jaida got a back elbow and a big slam before Kelani Jordan showed up to distract her. Karmen capitalized and got the pin.

Result: Karmen Petrovic def. Jaida Parker

Grade: B

WWE NXT Results: The Family vs. Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen

The match started with a brawl, and once we got into the ring, Stacks and Luca isolated Niko, who was making his in-ring debut that night. Niko and Jensen were sent outside before The Family hit big dives on them.

Niko and Jensen took control and got some big moves on Crusafino before Stacks returned with a dropkick. Niko sent Luca into the steel steps outside before getting a big clothesline on Stacks in the ring for the win.

Result: Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen def. The Family

Grade: B

Axiom and Frazer were backstage when Briggs and Inamura showed up to demand a title match. OTM attacked Briggs and Inamura, kicking off a big brawl.

Ethan Page enjoyed breaking bones after his long string of ruthless attacks. He said that the next time he sees Je'Von Evans, he won't stop with just one punch.

Evans was backstage with Ava, but his jaw was still wired shut. Ava told him Page almost re-broke Evans' jaw last week and that he was not cleared to face him. Cedric Alexander showed up and assured Je'Von that he would face Page next week and get revenge for both of them.

A-Town Down Under showed up and told Ava they would host The Grayson Waller Effect next week.

DDP was in the crowd watching the show tonight.

WWE NXT Results: Oba Femi (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe - NXT Championship match

Eddy started strong and got a takedown, followed by a big elbow drop. Oba got some massive tosses before Thorpe ran out of the ring. Back inside, Thorpe got a big dropkick, sending the champ outside before A-Town Down Under showed up on the balcony.

Thorpe got a backbreaker before locking in a submission hold. Oba got out and hit a sidewalk slam followed by uppercuts before getting the spinebuster for a near fall. Thorpe tried for the triangle lock before getting a top rope elbow drop for a near fall of his own. Oba came back with the chokeslam but failed to get the pinfall.

The champ was sent into the ring post before Eddy got a dropkick but got caught with a big toss. Femi got the powerbomb and picked up the win.

Result: Oba Femi def. Eddy Thorpe to retain the NXT Championship

Grade: B+

After the match, Trick Williams appeared in the ring and stared Femi down. Eddy tried to attack Williams but was hit with a trickshot knee before the show went off the air.

