WWE NXT Results: Can love find The Way? Former Tag Champions face off; Breakout Tournament semi finalists revealed

Last week's NXT saw Samoa Joe reinstated and Indi Hartwell put her foot down with The Way. The Black and Gold Brand will follow through this week. Johnny Gargano will fight Dexter Lumis, with Hartwell's heart on the line.

Dakota Kai also turned on NXT Women's Champion Raquel González last week. Tonight, Kai will explain her actions. What did the Captain of Team Kick have in store for her former ally? Ridge Holland also returned last week, aligning himself with Oney Lorcan and Pete Dunne.

We kicked things off with Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma in tag team action.

Hit Row w/Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and B-Fab vs Legado Del Fantasma w/Santos Escobar on NXT

Hit Row tossed Legado Del Fantasma out of the ring before we officially started the match with Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Raul Mendoza. Adonis' aggression only increased after joining Hit Row a few months back, and it showed in this match tonight.

Mendoza ducked a dive from Adonis, though, allowing Joaquin Wilde to tag in. Adonis dropped him with a neckbreaker before tagging in the big guns of Hit Row, Top Dollah. Wilde was placed up top and tossed across the ring with a one-handed choke toss. Hit Row caught Wilde with a powerbomb/basement dropkick combination, and Adonis followed with a spinning flapjack.

Santos Escobar distracted the ref and Hit Row, allowing the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion's team to take Adonis to the floor and into the barricade.

Legado Del Fantasma battered Adonis with clotheslines in the corner and a double suplex. A springboard moonsault from Mendoza earned him a two-count. Adonis ducked a shining wizard and got to Top Dollah. The big man bulldozed Wilde and Mendoza, and a big running knee nearly knocked Wilde's head off.

A one-armed sidewalk slam set Dollah up for a big splash, but as he bounced off the ropes Santos Escobar cracked him with a chair.

Results: Hit Row defeated Legado Del Fantasma via DQ on NXT.

Grade: C+

Escobar sent Top Dollah into the steps as Legado Del Fantasma eliminated Ashante "Thee" Adonis. After that, they held Isaiah "Swerve" Scott down while Escobar hit him with the chair. Escobar yanked the grill out of Swerve's mouth and placed a chair around his neck. Before he could hit a diving stomp, Dollah pulled Swerve to safety.

B-Fab hit Wilde with a chair and Dollah came in for a big double dropkick to Escobar and Mendoza. As Ashante battered Wilde, Swerve rolled in and planted Mendoza with the JML Driver.

NXT GM William Regal met Samoa Joe backstage and placed a large group of security around him. Regal said now that Joe was a competitor again, he wanted to keep him away from the NXT Champion until NXT TakeOver: 36.

