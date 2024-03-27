WWE NXT kicked off with a match between Shawn Spears and Dijak. The Wolfdogs took on Alpha Academy while Ilja Dragunov faced Stacks, less than two weeks away from WrestleMania.

Dijak def. Shawn Spears

Thea Hail def. Jazmyn Nyx

Natalya def. Lola Vice

Ilja Dragunov def. Stacks

Josh Briggs def. Duke Hudson

The Wolfdogs def. Alpha Academy

The match went outside early on, and Spears hit a dive before Dijak got a near fall off an elbow in the ring. Spears came back with a neckbreaker and a codebreaker before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Dijak got a diving clothesline before getting some elbows in the corner. Dijak hit the Cyclone Kill before Spears came back with the TKO. The two traded big moves before Dijak hit Feast Your Eyes for the win.

Joe Gacy showed up after the match and taunted Dijak with a steel chair that Shawn Spears had brought with him before the match.

Grade: B+

In a video promo, Roxanne Perez said she had nothing against Lyra Valkyria. She just wanted the NXT Women's Championship back.

Jazmyn Nyx vs. Thea Hail on WWE NXT

Nyx made her in-ring debut, and Hail had the early advantage with some takedowns and a big suplex. The former got a counter and tried for a rollup before a distraction from Jacy allowed her to takedown and a near fall.

Hail came back with a running lariat but took a Pele kick before Nyx locked in a submission hold. Jayne stole Andre Chase's towel at ringside and tossed it in, but Riley Osborne saved it by jumping in the ring to catch it.

Chase U was ejected from ringside for the distraction before Jayne got on the apron and slapped Hail. Nyx came in from behind and rolled Hail up, but the latter reversed into a Kimura Lock and picked up the win.

Jacy attacked Hail after the match, and Kiana James came out with Izzi Dame to join in on the beatdown on Hail. Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan made the save and drove Jayne, James, and Dame out of the ring.

Grade: B

We got a big hype reel for Trick vs. Melo, with CM Punk, Randy Orton, and others weighing in on the feud.

Lola Vice was out next and said that no one in the locker room would ever be able to beat her before putting out an open challenge. Natalya came out and said she wanted to teach her a lesson before Lola attacked her.

Natalya vs. Lola Vice on WWE NXT

The match began immediately, and Vice was driven out of the ring. Natalya chased after her and tossed her back into the ring. Vice came back with a few kicks before we headed for a break on NXT.

Back to the match, Vice got a hip attack in the corner before fighting out of the sharpshooter. Natalya went for an armbar but failed to lock it in before she dodged a high kick and rolled Lola up for the win.

Grade: C

Shawn Spears was in an interview and threatened Joe Gacy from the parking lot before the latter tossed the steel chair from earlier off the roof and said that he meant to give it back.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Stacks on WWE NXT

Stacks got a big right hook on the champ right off the bat before taking him down with a dropkick. Ilja got the takedown and went for the H-Bomb, but Stacks blocked it with a kick and stomped on the champ's arm.

Stacks got a tornado DDT in the corner before focusing on Dragunov's injured arm. Dragunov came back with some elbows and hit a massive suplex before getting the powerbomb and the Torpedo Moscow for the win.

Grade: B

Tony D'Angelo told Luca to invite Dragunov to a secret location that The Don reserved only for special occasions.

Part two of the Trick Williams promo focused on his friends and family, including his old football coach.

The Wolfdogs were backstage, and The O.C. challenged them to a tag title match at Stand and Deliver. They added that if the champs lost tonight, it would be a Triple-Threat match.

Ridge Holland was out next, and he said his job was getting in the way of his family.

The 35-year-old star announced he was stepping down from in-ring competition, and we got 'thank you' chants from the crowd as Holland made his way out.

Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs on WWE NXT

Briggs was in control early on and taunted Dijak, who was on commentary. Hudson hit back with a uranage and a hurricanrana before taking him down with a German Suplex.

After a break on NXT, Hudson got a Big Boss Man Slam for a near fall before Briggs got a big kick and a slam. Briggs headed up top, but Hudson came back with a powerbomb. Briggs came back with a massive clothesline and picked up the win.

Dijak stepped in the ring after the match, and Oba Femi showed up on the balcony to let us know that they would be facing the champ at Stand and Deliver in a Triple-Threat match.

Grade: B

We got part three of the Trick Williams promo, and Cody Rhoads said he knew Williams would win.

Ciampa said this was the biggest match in NXT history, and CM Punk said Melo should be very scared.

Meta-Four took over the production truck to announce that they were the hosts of Stand and Deliver before we headed for the main event.

Ilja Dragunov finally got the invitation from Luca Crusifino and was handed a letter with the details.

The Wolfdogs vs. Alpha Academy on WWE NXT

Tozawa was isolated before Otis came in and took control of the match. Bron took a big slam from Otis before Corbin broke up the pin. Tozawa came in with a Shining Wizard on Baron before Bron countered the Academy's combined finisher and took Tozawa down.

Baron and Bron put Otis through the announce desk with a double powerbomb before things headed back to the ring. Corbin hit a powerbomb on Tozawa before Bron came in with the Spear and picked up the win.

The LWO was out after the match, followed by Gallows, Anderson, Axiom, and Nathan Frazer. A brawl broke out between the teams as NXT went off the air.

Grade: B+

