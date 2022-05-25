WWE NXT Results: Shocking end to main event; Top star returns to destroy Mandy Rose - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 24th, 2022)

Tony D'Angelo was backstage with Stacks and Two Dimes as NXT kicked off and said that he wanted Santos Escobar and the Legado to watch what his goons do in the opening match, since the Legado will soon be on the receiving end.

WWE NXT Results (May 24th, 2022): Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Stacks & Two Dimes

Stacks and Edris Enofe kicked off the match and the goons had the early advantage but Enofe and Malik Blade managed to isolate Stacks in the corner. Tony D'Angelo ran a distraction and let his goons get back in control of the match.

As the match continued, we saw Legado del Fantasma leave backstage and head out ringside. D'Angelo's "goombas" hit double strikes and double superkicks on Enofe for the win.

Result: Stacks & Two Dimes def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

After the match, Legado del Fantasma ran down the entrance ramp, and the two trios headed for a brawl. Referees had to be dispatched to break them up as we headed for a break.

Grade: B-

Wes Lee vs. Sanga on NXT

Sanga was tossing the former NXT Tag Team Champion around the ring, stomping on his chest on the apron. Wes Lee tried to go after Sanga's legs but was taken down once more before the bigger guy caught him in a bear hug.

Lee managed to send Sanga outside and hit a double stomp over the ropes to the outside before sending him into the steel steps. Sanga got back in control as the match headed back to the ring and wiped Lee out with a massive clothesline before getting the Rock Bottom finisher for the win.

Result: Sanga def. Wes Lee

After the match, Xyon Quinn headed to the ring with Wes Lee still in the corner. Quinn was possibly going to attack Lee but Sanga came back and tossed him out of the ring before helping Lee get back on his feet.

Grade: B

Bron Breakker was backstage and found out that the hooded dudes that hang out with Joe Gacy had been in his locker. He stormed in and only found a picture that he mentioned was from '20 years ago'.

Elektra Lopez vs. Alba Fyre on NXT

Elektra Lopez started off strong and sent Alba Fyre outside early on. Back in the ring, Fyre got in control and got some big strikes in but Lopez took her down and drove her into the ring post.

Alba 'KLR' Fyre took some big shots to her previously injured arm before managing to get a sudden roll-up for a near fall. Fyre headed to the top rope and hit her finisher for the win.

Result: Alba Fyre def. Elektra Lopez

Cora Jade was watching from the front row and Lopez walked up to her after the match and slapped the tub of popcorn out of her hands before walking off.

Grade: B

We learned that Roderick Strong rolled his ankle during training and his match tonight with Pretty Deadly was called off.

Fallon Henley was backstage with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen and we were told that Nikkita Lyons had had an injury as well during training. Tiffany Stratton came in and got in Henley's face and she fired back before NXT moved on.

Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend - NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Finals

Lash Legend had the early advantage and rushed the smaller superstar but Roxanne Perez managed to take her down and unload on the mat and in the corner. Legend tried to lift Perez but the latter locked in a Sleeper Hold off the counter.

Perez tried for a leg sweep but Legend kicked her feet out from under her. She hit a big drop and was setting up for the powerbomb but took the pop-rox (sunset flip bomb) off the counter before Perez got the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Lash Legend

Grade: B-

Backstage, Toxic Attraction were talking trash about Indi Hartwell when Katana Chance and Kayden Carter attacked them.

Indi Hartwell vs. Mandy Rose on NXT

Indi Hartwell started off strong but the champion managed to take her down for a near fall. Mandy Rose drove Hartwell into the corner before taking a sidewalk slam. Rose rolled out of the ring to regroup as we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Hartwell countered a big move and got a near fall before Carter and Chance showed up, still brawling with the rest of Toxic Attraction. The teams headed to the ring and the chaos allowed Mandy Rose to hit the knee strike on Indi Hartwell for the win.

Result: Mandy Rose def. Indi Hartwell

After the match, Wendy Choo took down Mandy Rose who was trying to run backstage. Choo took down Rose with a pillowcase full of random balls before posing with the NXT Women's Title.

Grade: B

Pretty Deadly were backstage on NXT and made fun of Roderick Strong for making excuses.

Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton - NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Finals

The ladies traded chops off the bat before Fallon Henley dropped Tiffany Stratton. Stratton came back with a hip attack and a diving senton before getting a near fall. She followed up with a double stomp before getting yet another near fall.

Henley was caught in a hold but got out of it before dropping Stratton once more with a clothesline. She got some big strikes in but missed the finisher when his knee gave out. Stratton came back with her double knee finisher in the corner and picked up the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Fallon Henley

Grade: B

Wendy Choo ran into Katana Chance and Kayden Carter backstage and made a challenge to Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women's and Women's Tag Team Titles.

Von Wagner vs. Ikemen Jiro on NXT

Ikemen Jiro flew into the ring and attacked Von Wagner but was taken down right away with a slam before Wagner sent him into the corner and hit some big lariats. Jiro took a near fall before kicking Wagner in the leg but was dropped on the top turnbuckle.

Wagner locked in a hold but Jiro broke out and got a big sequence of moves including a springboard dropkick before sending Wagner outside for a big dropkick and a springboard moonsault.

Wagner put Jiro's jacket over his head to cover his vision and beat him up before hitting the modified Angle Slam for the win.

Result: Von Wagner def. Ikemen Jiro

After the match, Wagner was about to hit Jiro with another finisher, but Josh Briggs came out to make the save and sent Wagner out before he retreated.

Grade: B

Tony D'Angelo was backstage and asked for another sit-down with the Legado to sort out matters.

Still backstage, Robert Stone was concerned that the whole locker room would soon be after Wagner, but Sofia Cromwell said that this was the best way to get noticed in NXT.

Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction were backstage and made fun of Wendy Choo, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. They called them Oompa Loompas before indirectly accepting the challenge.

Cameron Grimes showed up at Carmelo Hayes' barbershop and they discussed who deserved the NXT North American Title more. Grimes said that he will prove he was better by beating Nathan Frazer, who the champion said, was better than Hayes.

We saw short promos for Giovanni Vinci who is set to debut soon, as well as Thea Hail who is to show up next week.

Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson on NXT

Bron Breakker hit an early Frankensteiner after we saw Joe Gacy and the hooded figures show up on the balcony to watch the match. Duke Hudson got in control but Breakker took him down with a vertical suplex.

Hudson hit a clothesline and a big throw before both men took each other out with lariats. Back on NXT after a break, we saw that Gacy and his buddies were now at ringside as the match continued.

The match ended up outside and Breakker attacked the hooded figures as they closed in on him. Hudson got a steel chair but Breakker took it from him and used it to take out the hooded guys before hitting Hudson with it, earning a disqualification in the process.

Result: Duke Hudson def. Bron Breakker via DQ

Grade: B+

Episode grade: B

We got two big semi-final matches in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament while Joe Gacy continued to mess with Bron Breakker on tonight's NXT.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Kaushik Das