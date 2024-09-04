WWE NXT started with a No Mercy recap, and Trick Williams showed up and said he was ready to face Pete Dunne. The crowd was chanting, "Whoop that Butch." Ethan Page showed up and said that the NXT Champ should be the one opening the show.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Trick said that he would get to Page and take his title back once he was done with Dunne. He said Trick wouldn't even make it to the October 1 NXT CW debut in Chicago before Pete Dunne attacked Williams from behind. Security ran to the ring to break it up before NXT moved on.

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Backstage on NXT, Jaida Parker showed up to the arena and immediately got into an argument with Izzy Dame, setting up a future match.

Expand Tweet

WWE NXT Results (September 3, 2024):

The Rascalz def. Gallus & Hank & Tank

Lexis King def. Oro Mensah

Tatum Paxley def. Rosemary

Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne ended in a Double Countout

Je'Von Evans def. Joe Coffey

Oba Femi def. Stacks

Jaida Parker def. Jazmyn Nyx

WWE NXT Results: The Rascalz vs. Gallus vs. Hank & Tank

Expand Tweet

The Rascalz dominated early on, and Hank tossed Miguel into the turnbuckles before Wolfgang came in with a big takedown and a near fall on Walker. The Rascalz returned with some big double-team moves on Mark Coffey before Hank broke up the pin.

Hank and Tank lifted the Rascalz and got a big double slam before doing the same to Gallus and hitting a big double tackle in the center of the ring. Joe Coffey tried to run interference, but Je'Von Evans came out and took him down to the ringside. The O.C. also showed up and took down Hank, letting the Rascalz hit a Meteora and the Swanton Bomb for the win. They are now the number one contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Result: The Rascalz def. Gallus & Hank & Tank on NXT

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Backstage, The Rascalz told the NXT Tag Team Champs Axiom and Nathan Frazer that they would bring the tag titles to TNA.

The challengers said the champs were not on the same page, and we got some trash-talking from both teams.

Expand Tweet

Trick Williams was in the locker room and said he was ready for war before Pete Dunne attacked him again.

Expand Tweet

WWE NXT Results: Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King

Oro Mensah got some big strikes and sent Lexis King outside early on. In the ring, King trash-talked in the corner and said that Oro's father should have perished before Mensah became furious and unloaded on him.

The referee split them up, and King used the distraction to roll Oro up using the ropes, getting a dirty pin for the win.

Result: Lexis King def. Oro Mensah

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

Oba Femi showed up to The D'Angelo family, and we got some trash-talking before the North American Champ told Adrianna Rizzo to shut up.

Tony D came and got in the champ's face before saying Stacks would face him tonight.

Expand Tweet

Gallus was backstage, and Joe Coffey said he would get rid of Je'Von Evans once and for all. No Quarter Catch Crew showed up to tell them to keep it down before Mark said to them that after they were done with Je'Von, they would go after the Heritage Cup.

WWE NXT Results: Rosemary vs. Tatum Paxley

Expand Tweet

Rosemary came out with Wendy Choo and took control of the match early on. Paxley took a big boot before returning with a dropkick and a corner crossbody, followed by an elbow drop. Rosemary caught Paxley off a crossbody and hit a fallaway slam. Paxley returned with a knee strike and got the big finisher for the win.

Result: Tatum Paxley def. Rosemary

Choo attacked Paxley after the match, and Rosemary joined in with a Spear before the two delivered a beatdown on Tatum. Lyra Valkyria made her NXT return and saved her former tag partner, who betrayed her.

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

Pete Dunne was in an interview, and Trick Williams attacked him this time. Ava shouted at them, telling them to 'go to the ring and settle it right now.'

Expand Tweet

TNA Knockouts Champ Jordynne Grace appeared via a pre-taped Instagram video and said Ava has allowed her to call for an open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship next week on NXT.

Expand Tweet

WWE NXT Results: Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

The fight started as Trick was making his entrance, and the two brawled at ringside, with Williams getting some chops against the barricades before the two headed to the ring to start the match.

Dunne got a takedown and a submission hold before kicking Trick in the head multiple times.

Expand Tweet

Williams fought back with some chops before taking a kick to the face. Dunne took an uppercut before trapping Trick's leg on the apron and stomping on his head atop the steel steps! After a break, Dunne hit a rope-assisted powerbomb before Williams blocked the Bitter End.

Trick and Pete headed outside and got up on the barricades behind the announce desk. Dunne hit a big slam, sending them through the announce desk as the ref counted them out.

Result: Double Countout

The brawl resumed even after the bell rang, and officials intervened to stop it as the show continued.

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+

Ridge Holland was in a promo and said he attacked Chase U because they failed him. He said he brought the group back into prominence and handed them the title, but Andre was unable to defend it.

He called Duke Hudson an a**hole and said that Riley Osborne was no better.

Expand Tweet

Ridge trashed the Chase U classroom and broke the MVP trophy. Shortly after, Duke Hudson responded to us on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Backstage, Shawn Spears thanked Brooks Jensen for stopping the attack on him last week. Dion Lennox was in the background and walked up to Brooks as Shawn left, saying Spears was gaslighting him.

WWE NXT Results: Je'Von Evans vs. Joe Coffey

Evans was in control early on and got a Superkick before he was tossed outside. Wolfgang attacked Evans outside the ring before Cedric Alexander came out to support Evans and take Gallus down.

Expand Tweet

Evans used the distraction to get a big dive to the outside before getting a corkscrew senton in the ring for the win.

Result: Je'Von Evans def. Joe Coffey

Grade: B

Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley became friends again and said they would face Rosemary and Wendy Choo together.

Before we moved on, Lyra did a Drake and Josh-esque "Hug me, Tatum!" skit.

Expand Tweet

Ava was backstage and told us that Pete and Trick will face each other next week in a Last Man Standing Match.

The winner will face Ethan Page for the NXT Title on October 1.

Expand Tweet

WWE NXT Results: Oba Femi vs. Stacks

The champ was in control and tossed Stacks around the ring before getting a big clothesline and some elbow drops for a near fall. Oba taunted Tony D as he beat up his underboss, but Stacks came back with a dropkick and sent Femi outside.

The champ dropped Stacks on the apron before tossing him back inside. Stacks came back with some big moves but went down with a big uppercut. Femi got another big toss before hitting the powerbomb for the win.

Results: Oba Femi def. Stacks

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Ashante Adonis was hitting on Brinley Reece backstage before Eddie Thorpe came in and told him to go away.

Wren Sinclair offered Je'Von Evans a shot at the Heritage Cup without consulting NQCC, and Charlie Dempsey was furious about it.

Expand Tweet

WWE NXT Results: Jazmyn Nyx vs. Jaida Parker

Parker was injured after the title match on Sunday, and Nyx targeted her ribs, taking control of the match. Parker was caught in a sleeper hold and lifted Nyx on her back but failed to hit the slam.

Nyx took some spears in the corner before getting the teardrop in the corner. Nyx came back with a rollup before Jaida got a hip check before picking up the win.

Result: Jaida Parker def. Jazmyn Nyx

Fallon and Jacy attacked Parker after the match and took her down.

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Backstage, Fatal Attraction taunted Kelani Jordan, and Jacy said she would go after the North American Women's Championship.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Roxanne Perez was out next and bragged about her win over Jaida Parker at No Mercy. She said that she would smash all the records IYO SKY and Asuka set before saying that no one, not even the free agent from Japan, referring to Giulia, could defeat her.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green made her return and insisted that she was the No.1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

Giulia made her entrance. Chelsea yelled at her but got taken down with a knee strike from the debuting star before she stared down the champ as the show went off the air.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback