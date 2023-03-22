Pretty Deadly kicked off NXT and reminded us that they will be hosting NXT Stand & Deliver. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams walked out and talked about putting the duo through tables last week.

The two teams started bickering and it led to a brawl before Bron Breakker walked out and took out the former tag champs. Bron cleared the ring and said that he was not going to let Carmelo get injured before their match as NXT continued.

WWE NXT Results (March 21, 2023): Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton

Indi took a lariat early on before Stratton got a suplex for a near fall. Indi came back with a few strikes and sent her into the corner before hitting a handspring elbow.

Stratton got a big double stomp before Hartwell hit a suplex and a big boot for a near fall. Indi dodged a big dive and hit a spinebuster before she was dragged down from the ropes. Stratton hit a Death Valley Driver Senton and Moonsault for the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Indi Hartwell

Grade: B

Gallus and The Creed Brothers had a few games of darts at the pub and the two teams ended up in a tie. The Creeds proposed a match to settle the score and Gallus agreed. Tony D'Angelo showed up soon after and said that they had a business together as NXT continued.

Gigi Dolin was backstage and said that she was not sorry for injuring Jacy Jayne and wanted her to watch from home as Dolin wins the ladder match at Stand & Deliver. Tiffany Stratton showed up to tell her she had an epiphany that Dolin would not win the match.

Wes Lee was out next on NXT and talked about his recent open challenges and how he wanted to be a worthy champ. Lee said that he was out to pick the four competitors for his title at Stand & Deliver and newcomer Dragon Lee walked out to sign up for it.

Wes Lee said that he'd been following Dragon Lee's career and added him to the card. JD McDonagh came out and said that he was sick of their whining and wanted them to watch him beat up Ilja Dragunov in the next match.

Backstage on NXT, Fallon Henley confronted Kiana James about what she found in her office last week. Henley brought up Sebastian and James got worked up before the two parted ways.

JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov on NXT

JD got some early takedowns and a vertical suplex resulting in a near fall before he and Ilja exchanged hard strikes. Dragunov got a near fall off a lariat before hitting a big knee drop in the corner.

McDonagh was caught in a submission hold but got out of it before driving his knees into Ilja's head. Dragunov got the big chops in the corner before getting another nearfall off a slam.

The match went outside and Dragon Lee got involved before Wes Lee came in with a big dive. A brawl broke out and officials had to step in and break it up.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: B

Javier Bernal showed up dressed as Johnny Gargano and was mocking the superstar when the real Johnny Gargano showed up and beat him.

Gargano then got in the ring and said he had a special match contract for Waller for April 1 at Stand & Deliver.

Waller showed up on Tron and Gargano asked him to come and sign the unsanctioned match contract. Waller said that he would sign it, but not with Gargano in the building.

Waller will arrive next week after he is assured Gargano will be banned from the arena before he signs.

We got a teaser for another upcoming superstar, Eddy Thorpe.

Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria on NXT

Lyra started strong and got some early takedowns before trading big kicks to the head. Nile hit a gut-wrench suplex before getting a near fall. Valkyria hit some big kicks before taking a snap suplex.

Nile went for the Dragon Sleeper, but Lyra countered it and hit a German suplex with a roundhouse kick before picking up the win.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Ivy Nile

Grade: C

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre attacked Fallon Henley backstage and Kiana James came out to fight them off. After Dawn and Fyre retreated, James asked Henley not to say anything to Brooks and Fallon agreed.

Wes Lee was walking out of the arena when he was stopped by Jinder Mahal, Dijak, and then Dabba-Kato. All of them wanted a spot in the Stand & Deliver title match.

Chase U and the Schism were having some sort of a debate about education and Duke Hudson seemed less than enthusiastic about defending his stable. Thea was overly enthusiastic while Gacy didn't even let Andre Chase speak.

Tyler Bate volunteered to step in and give a motivational speech, winning the debate. Chase U and Tyler challenged Schizm to a match but Gacy refused at first.

Duke said that they will bet the future of the school on the outcome of the match at Stand & Deliver and Gacy finally agreed while the rest of Chase U were shocked.

Back at the Gallus pub, we saw the Creeds, Gallus, Stacks, and Tony D'Angelo after a night of partying. Gallus promised the two teams a triple-threat tag title match at Stand & Deliver before walking out.

Bron Breakker & Carmelo Hayes vs. Pretty Deadly on NXT

The Deadly was in control early on and Williams tried to interfere but Bron warned him. Bron got a Frankensteiner and cleared the ring with Melo before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Hayes and Bron were dominating in the ring while Trick took notes from ringside. Bron tagged in and wiped Wilson out with a lariat and a suplex before hitting the bulldog for a near fall.

Bron almost wiped out Hayes off a sidestep before Melo set Bron up for the spear. Breakker tagged Melo in for the Nothin' But Net before they picked up the win.

Result: Bron Breakker & Carmelo Hayes def. Pretty Deadly

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

Two huge matches were set up tonight for NXT Stand & Deliver while Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes teamed up against Pretty Deadly in the main event.

