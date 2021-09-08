NXT Results: Big betrayal after main event; Samoa Joe's first challenger to be decided next week

The last episode before WWE's rebranding of NXT kicked off with a match between Ember Moon and Kay Lee Ray. The black and gold brand will go through a transformation starting next week. Let us know what you would like to see in the new NXT in the comments.

Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray on NXT

Moon took Ray down early but KLR reversed the hold before being hit with an arm drag and a dropkick for a near fall. Ray hit a facebuster for a close count of her own before locking in a submission move.

Moon got a crossface locked in before Ray reversed it. KLR got a codebreaker in during the commercials but Moon managed to roll her up for a near fall.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion got a superkick before Moon hung her up in the corner upside down and kicked her in the head a good few times.

KLR hit a Tornado DDT and a Swanton Bomb for two near falls before hitting the Phantom Driver for yet another near fall. After a bit of back and forth, Ray hit the Gory Bomb for the win.

Result: Kay Lee Ray def. Ember Moon

Grade: B

We saw footage of Indi Hartwell's bachelorette party next on NXT. Indi thanked Candice LeRae for helping her become who she is and LeRae said she approved of Dexter before they headed off to spy on Gargano and the boys at Lumis' bachelor party.

Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes on NXT

The match started off slow and Escobar was dominating early on. Hayes took a big DDT for a near fall before Santos sent him into the corner. Carmelo hit a belly to belly suplex off a counter before getting a knee to the head.

Escobar sent Carmelo outside where he wiped out after hitting the announcers desk before we headed for a break on NXT.

