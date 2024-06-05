Moments before WWE NXT kicked off, we saw Ava in the parking lot with Mr. Stone as Ethan Page showed up.

The NXT General Manager and Stone were about to negotiate a contract with Page when they headed into the building to discuss it.

WWE NXT Results (June 4, 2024):

Jordynne Grace def. Stevie Turner

Jazmyn Nyx def. Thea Hail

Tony D'Angelo def. Damon Kemp to retain the Heritage Cup

Natalya def. Izzi Dame

Michin, Jaida Parker & Sol Ruca def. Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley

WWE NXT Results: Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner

The TNA Knockouts Champ came out in a jacket that said NXTNA in the back, and Roxanne Perez was out to observe her Battleground opponent. Turner slapped Grace right off the bat but took a reverse suplex.

Turner got a backbreaker in before Jordynne got a snap suplex and two bodyslams before hitting the World's Strongest Slam. Grace followed up with a splash and the Grace Driver (package piledriver) before picking up the win.

Result: Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner

After the match, Roxanne Perez entered the ring and stared Grace down before they got in each other's faces. They resorted to shoving each other in the ring before Perez ran off.

Grade: B

Lash Legend broke up with Trick Williams in the parking lot, saying she needed to focus on winning the NXT Women's North American Championship.

Shawn Spears had gathered some newcomers, including Je'Von Evans, and said he would guide them. Josh Briggs called him out as a manipulator before the two set up a future match.

The NXT Women's North American Title competitors were in the ring with Booker T before Michin and Jaida Parker started arguing about who would win.

Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan joined in and said that they, too, wanted to win the title and would beat the others to get it.

Sol Ruca said she was going to snatch the title before Lash Legend said it was her time. The segment devolved into a shouting match and then into a brawl before Mr. Stone came out and set up a six-woman tag match for tonight.

Charlie Dempsey was imitating Robert De Niro as he yelled in the mirror before Kemp and Borne came in to ask what was up.

WWE NXT Results: Jazmyn Nyx vs. Thea Hail

Nyx went after Thea's legs and got some kicks in before trying for an armbar. Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne had refused to accompany Thea to ringside and showed up in the crowd as Hail hit a big slam and a senton.

Hail went for the Kimura Lock, but Riley and Duke's unintentional distraction allowed Nyx to hit the Pele Kick for the win.

Result: Jazmyn Nyx def. Thea Hail

Grade: C

Ava was still negotiating with Page, and the latter made ridiculous demands.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer were at a merch stand earlier when they were attacked by The O.C. Ava apparently tossed The O.C. out of the building for the night following the attack.

Josh Briggs was on his way out when Shawn Spears attacked him with a steel chair and knocked him out. Je'Von Evans attacked Spears, and they headed to the ring before Evans tossed him outside and hit a big dive.

Spears drove the Young OG into the steel steps before Evans reversed a pedigree on the announce desk. Back inside the ring, Evans got a top rope cutter before tossing Spears over the ropes.

Tony D'Angelo was backstage and said he had the catch clause all figured out and was ready to face the NQCC.

WWE NXT Results: Tony D'Angelo (c) vs. Damon Kemp - Heritage Cup match

After some back and forth, Tony D'Angelo started off strong and hit a Fisherman's Buster for the first pin in Round 1. Round 2 was relatively uneventful, but Round 3 saw Kemp get a big takedown and a splash for a near fall on the Don.

Kemp hit some German Suplexes, but the Don came back with some big slams. Damon made a big move off the ropes, but the round ended before he could get the pin. The Don started Round 4 with a big slam and won.

Result: Tony D'Angelo def. Damon Kemp to retain the Heritage Cup

Grade: B

Ava was backstage and said that Ethan Page wanted to sign his contract out in the ring, among other demands.

Trick Williams showed up to say that she should give Page what he wants so that they can set up the match and Trick can get his revenge.

Jordynne Grace and Michin talked backstage when Sol Ruca and Jaida Parker showed up. Arianna Grace also showed up to say that she and Jordynne had the same name before Tatum Paxley snuck up on them and admired the TNA Knockouts Title.

WWE NXT Results: Natalya vs. Izzi Dame

Natalya replaced Karmen Petrovic in this match after the latter suffered an injury. Dame got a big electric chair/backbreaker combo early on before trying for a submission hold. Natalya reversed a powerbomb into a headscissors takedown before getting a sit-out powerbomb.

Dame was caught in the sharpshooter but countered it into a pin attempt. The two traded pins before Natalya got the three-count and picked up the win.

Result: Natalya def. Izzi Dame

Grade: B-

Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont were out next, and Gallus attacked them during the commercials. The Irish lads said no one respected them since they weren't big on social media or famous like Sexyy Red. They said that the younger superstars were ruining WWE with their antics.

Oba Femi showed up and said that he doesn't underestimate Gallus, and Wes Lee appeared from the crowd to say that he wanted his North American Title back. Gallus attacked Femi in the ring, and Lee came in to help before the trio laid out both Wes and Oba.

We got another promo from Wendy Choo, and she is set to show up next week.

Lexis King was backstage and bragged about attacking Dante Chen before Chen attacked him. The two got into a brawl and had to be separated before King said they would finish it 'once and for all.'

WWE NXT Results: Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley vs. Michin, Jaida Parker & Sol Ruca

Ruca and Jordan started the match and tags were made early on as Henley and Legend isolated Michin in the ring. After a break, Parker and Jordan were trading holds in the ring when Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx showed up.

Sol Ruca tagged in and cleared the ring before Henley dropped her in the corner. Michin and Parker tossed each other into the ring as the match devolved into a free-for-all. Legend got a big pump kick before Ruca hit the Sol Snatcher on Lash for the win.

Result: Michin, Jaida Parker & Sol Ruca def. Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley

Grade: B

Ava was in the ring next and called Ethan Page out. Page came out and said that she and NXT would have to get used to him calling the shots. He wanted a lot of privileges and claimed that he earned them.

Ava said that she wasn't signing anyone with such demands, and Ethan replied that NXT needed him after losing eight top stars in the Draft. The crowd chanted for Trick Williams, making Ethan furious.

Trick said Ava should give Ethan what he wants so that Williams can 'whoop his a**.' He said that he would knock Ethan out, and Page said he was getting too close to him.

Page said that he and Trick had a lot in common, but he wanted to spotlight what the NXT Title offers.

Page signed the contract, and Ava hesitated to sign it. The terms of the agreement were that Ethan would get an NXT Title match at Battleground.

Page said he was going to end Trick's era, and Williams said he would not be able to. Ava finally signed, and NXT commentator Vic Joseph noted that it was an "unprecedented contract."

Trick and Ethan stared each other down as NXT went off the air.

