WWE NXT Results: Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights - March 15th, 2022; Former NXT Champion hints at retirement

The Miz kicked off NXT as he brought his talk show with him for the new NXT champ, Dolph Ziggler. He and Robert Roode were the guests for tonight, and we learned that Bron Breakker had stormed out of the arena after running around looking for Ziggler.

Dolph and The Miz talked about his title win when LA Knight interrupted them and demanded a title match. The former told him that he wasn't a big enough star for him to bother facing.

Knight said that he was not convinced that Ziggler runs the show now and wanted to see it for himself. Ziggler gave in and said that he only fought in the main event before the match was made official for tonight.

Backstage, Cora Jade ran off with Toxic Attraction's titles that were left unattended.

WWE NXT Results (March 15th, 2022): Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar

Trick and Melo were out to spectate the match from the announce desk. Grimes had the early advantage in the ring. The Legado distracted him from ringside and allowed Escobar to drop him on the apron and on the outside before we headed for a break.

Back in the ring, Escobar got a near fall on Grimes before locking in a hold. The latter hit a hurricanrana and sent his opponent outside for a big dive from the apron. Back in the ring, Escobar connected a big knee strike before Grimes got a superkick.

Grimes went for the Cave-In, but Escobar countered it and hit the Phantom Driver for the win.

Result: Santos Escobar def. Cameron Grimes

Grade: B

Backstage, Toxic Attraction looked for their titles and ran into Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai.

Kushida vs. A-Kid

Newcomer A-Kid made his NXT debut tonight and took Kushida down early in the match. The two traded takedowns and holds before Kushida reversed a backslide and locked in a crossface.

A-Kid reversed the hold but took a slam before Kushida got a near fall. The former got a big German Suplex off a counter and the Northern Lights suplex for a near fall of his own. A-Kid hit a springboard DDT and picked up the big win.

Result: A-Kid def. Kushida

Grade: C

Backstage, Santos Escobar called himself the greatest luchador of all time before Rey and Dominik Mysterio showed up to challenge them. The latter challenged any one of the Legado to face him as the show continued.

Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton on NXT

Tiffany Stratton attacked Sarray backstage as they brawled their way out to the ring. The match started with Tiffany unloading on her opponent right off the bat.

Sarray tripped Stratton in the corner before taking a cartwheel splash in the corner as Tiffany picked up the win with a twisting Vader Bomb from the second rope.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Sarray

Grade: C

Gunther and LA Knight ran into each other backstage. They got in each other's faces before we saw Ciampa heading out to the ring.

Jacy Jayne searched backstage for Cora Jade and saw one of the tag title belts. She tried to retrieve it but was caught in the latter's trap who locked her behind a gate.

Ciampa was out next and said that he felt grateful for being able to do what he loves and for the support the fans have shown him. He recalled the past seven years in NXT before the crowd chanted, 'please don't go.'

Ciampa said he had planned to go to WrestleMania week as the NXT Champion before leaving but failed to win the title. He said that his future was uncertain before thanking the fans again.

Tony D'Angelo showed up with a crowbar but then dropped the weapon in the ring and picked up a mic. D'Angelo said that he could have taken Ciampa out from behind, but he respected him. He challenged The Blackheart to a match at NXT: Stand and Deliver.

Ciampa accepted the challenge, but Tony hit him with a low blow and threatened him before the show moved on.

Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta

Indi and Persia made their entrance together and tried to shove each other during it. The match kicked off, and Persia got the early advantage with a big boot and got a near fall. Persia dropped Indi on the turnbuckles before getting another near fall.

Indi came back with a splash in the corner before Duke Hudson showed up and distracted her from ringside. Dexter Lumis showed up beside him and scared Hudson before Indi used the distraction to roll her opponent over for the win.

Result: Indi Hartwell def. Persia Pirotta

Grade: B-

Gigi Dolin was looking for their titles backstage on NXT and saw one of them on top of a dumpster. She retrieved the belt, but Jade trapped her inside and blocked the lid with a forklift.

Raul Mendoza vs. Dominik Mysterio on NXT

Dominik got an early rollup off the counter and had the advantage as the match began. He hit an arm drag and a dropkick before getting dropped from the top rope.

The young Mysterio got a springboard crossbody and a Rana before trying for a top rope move. But Elektra Lopez ran a distraction and helped Raul drop him.

Fallon Henley showed up and took Lopez out from the apron before the Briggs & Jensen came in to back her up. Dom picked up the win with a frog splash after Rey took Escobar out at ringside.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Raul Mendoza

Grade: B

Cora Jade was in the parking lot during NXT, and she stole Mandy Rose's SUV and the title before the latter showed up in the back seat. Both women started brawling in the parking lot, and Cora took a beating as the women's champion reminded her that she was not on her level. Rose took Jade out and sprayed her with spray paint before the show continued.

The Creed Brothers were out next on NXT and called out to whoever attacked them last week, asking them to come out. MSK walked out but clarified that they were not the ones who attacked them.

Imperium came out on the balcony as the two teams bickered. The tag champs announced a triple threat match for their titles at NXT: Stand and Deliver between Imperium, The Creed Brothers, and MSK.

Backstage on NXT, the Grizzled Young Veterans and Malik & Edris were being accused of attacking The Creeds and they both denied it. Malcolm Bivens set up a match between GYV and The Creeds for next week.

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. LA Knight - NXT Championship match

Ziggler had the early advantage but took a big clothesline for a near fall. He took a neckbreaker before being sent over the ropes to the outside. After a break on NXT, Knight blocked a ZigZag and unloaded on the champ in the corner.

Knight got a power slam in the ring before Bron Breakker showed up in the arena and headed to the ring. The match was still underway, and Knight got a massive superplex for a near fall.

Knight almost got the win, but Roode lifted Ziggler's leg on the rope. Ziggler got the superkick in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: Dolph Ziggler def. LA Knight to retain the NXT Championship

Bron showed up after the match and demanded a rematch for the title at NXT: Stand & Deliver. Roode tried to get in Breakker's way but was taken out. Ziggler accepted the challenge and walked out as the show went off the air.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B-

We got the NXT debut of A-Kid while The Miz and The Mysterios joined the show tonight. Mandy Rose wiped out Cora Jade while we got an NXT Championship match as the main event tonight.

