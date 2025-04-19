WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results: New champions; heartbreaking betrayal; main roster star returns! (4/19/2025)

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver kicked off properly with Ricky Starks putting his North American Championship on the line. There were multiple new champions crowned and the show featured a heartbreaking betrayal.

Here are the results for NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results (April 19, 2025)

Countdown to NXT Stand & Deliver: Chemical X (Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley) def. The Meta-Girls (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson), Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez, and Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne) to become number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Ricky Starks def. Ethan page to retain the NXT North American Championship

Hank & Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) def. Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) to become the NEW NXT Tag Team Champions

Sol Ruca def. Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Thea Hail, and Zaria to become the NEW NXT Women's North American Champion

DarkState def. The Family

Stephanie Vaquer def. Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Oba Femi def. Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans to retain the NXT Championship

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results: Chemical X (Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley) vs. The Meta-Four (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne) - #1 Contenders for Women's Tag Team Titles

Shotzi made her TV return after many weeks alongside her Chemical X stablemates at NXT Stand & Deliver. All eight women fight with numerous big dives. Eventually, Roxanne hits the Pop Rox on Lash Legend to eliminate The Meta-Girls. Not long after that, though, Roxanne shockingly walks out on Cora Jade! Cora is then pinned by Chemical X! Wow!

The match comes down to Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne. Jazmyn Nyx interferes, but she is thwarted. Tatum and Gigi then nail Cemetary Drive for the win! Now, Chemical X gets a Women's Tag Team Title shot next week!

Result: Chemical X (Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley) def. The Meta-Girls, Fatal Influence, and Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez by pinfall at NXT Stand & Deliver

Grade: B

Ricky Starks (c) vs. Ethan Page - NXT North American Championship match

This one started off hot at NXT Stand & Deliver. The two trade big strikes back and forth, but Ethan Page cuts off Ricky Saints' momentum with a brutal powerslam on the apron. Saints eventually recovers and sends Ego to the floor.

Ricky Saints then attempts a dive to take down Ethan, but he brutally crashes into the announce table! Commentary fears he's hurt, but Ego brings him back into the ring and they continue as normal.

Saints recovers enough to hit a Tornado DDT. Page hits a Superkick-Powerslam combo for a two count. Saints hits a Powerbomb, but Ethan recovers. Page nails the Ego's Edge, but Ricky gets out! He then hits a Spear and the Roshambo for the win!

Result: Ricky Saints def. Ethan Page to retain the NXT North American Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver

Grade: A-

Hank & Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) vs. Fraxiom (c) (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) - NXT Tag Team Championship match

Fraxiom dominates early using their tag team expertise. Axiom locks in a hold on Hank Walker and Frazer hits a big strike. They have firm control, but Hank and Tank eventually regain momentum and send them to the floor.

Hank goes for a dive, but Fraxiom both manage to avoid it and he absolutely crashes onto the announce table in a nasty bump. Axiom and Frazer proceed to double team Tank Ledger in the ring.

Fraxiom hit a Spanish Fly-Phoenix Splash combination after several near falls, but Hank recovers in time for the save. Hank and Tank send Axiom to the floor and hit a series of Honk Honk splashes before delivering their running Powerslam combination finisher.

Result: Hank & Tank def. Fraxiom to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions at NXT Stand & Deliver

Grade: A+

Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria - NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Zaria and Sol Ruca work together throughout the match. Everybody fights, but Sol attempts to retrieve the WWE title. Lola Vice stops it and even locks in a submission. Izzi hits a Powerbomb variation from the ladder onto Sol.

The Culling race down to ringside, including Shawn Spears. They cause chaos, but Thea Hail is sent from the ladder in the ring on top of them by Zaria. Zaria drops Lola on a ladder set up between the ropes and another ladder only for Kelani to hit a big splash.

Kelani is thrown by Zaria from the ring onto The Culling and members of the match, thus leading just Sol and Zaria in the ring. They climb the ladder and tease not fighting before the two break out into a brawl. Zaria goes down and Sol does an athletic pullup to get on top of the ladder.

Sol nails Izzi Dame with a Sol Snatcher and then one on Thea and Lola before climbing up the latter. Sol pulls down the NXT Women's Championship and becomes a double champion!

Result: Sol Ruca def. Izzi Dame, Lola Vice, Thea Hail, Zaria, and Kelani Jordan to become the NEW NXT Women's North American Champion at NXT Stand & Deliver

Grade: A-

The Family (Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino) vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin

Things start off with a chaotic brawl, but eventually Cutler James is sent to the floor and he's not part of the match. The Family hit a Shatter Machine early, but DarkState takes over when Dion Lennox snaps. He brutally throws Luca into the hard part of the ring while on the floor.

DarkState dominate further once Stacks comes in. Tony D'Angelo looks unhappy on the apron, almost stoic throughout. Lennox with a big Spinebuster. Shugars locks in a submission, but Lorenzo manages to counter and tag in Tony D'Angelo!

Tony D'Angelo rushes in and takes care of business with suplexes and a vicious Spinebuster to the big man Osiris. Things break down with Cutler interfering, which leads to The Family's Adriana Rizzo diving from the top to the floor on top of him.

Stacks and Tony have moments of tension, but Channing hits DarkState with a crowbar behind the referee's back. He teases smashing Tony, but gives the referee the crowbar instead only to low blow D'Angelo behind the referee's back! He betrayed The Family!

Rizzo looks shocked and furious as DarkState recovers. They then hit their Triple Powerbomb finisher and pin the former North American Champion.

Result: DarkState def. The Family at NXT Stand & Deliver

Grade: C+

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Giulia vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace - NXT Women's Championship match

Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer work together early on, albeit with a lot of tension. They aren't friendly. Jordynne Grace exchanges chops with Stephanie, but Jordynne levels her. Jaida Parker breaks things up.

Vaquer attempts her leg scissors move multiple times, but it gets cut off each time and the crowd boos loudly. The four women have a Tower of Doom spot with Jaida hitting a Blockbuster on both Giulia and Stephanie.

Jaida Parker hits her crashing hip attack on all three women in the corner. Eventually, all four women are entangled in multiple submissions at once, but it gets broken up and all four are down.

Things break down and Giulia and Jordynne are sent to the floor. This leaves just Jaida and Vaquer. Jaida hits a hip attack, but Stephanie recovers and hits her Double Arm Backbreaker for the win.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Jaida Parker, Jordynne Grace, and Giulia to retain the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver

Grade: A-

NXT Stand & Deliver Main Event: Oba Femi (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Trick Williams - NXT Championship match

Oba Femi dominates early, using his power to keep both men on their toes. He stacks both men on his shoulder and hits a double Samoan Drop. From there, he used Je'von as a weapon to hurt Trick.

Je'Von hits multiple strikes and a crossbody from the top for a near fall. Je'Von Evans and Oba fight to the floor, but the former WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams hits a dive from the top. Femi then levels both men with a double chokeslam!

Je'Von hits a cutter on Femi. He goes for a Frog Splash, but Femi catches him by the throat. Je'Von hits a cutter on both Trick and Oba. Oba snaps and throws Evans through the barricade.

All three men are back in the ring. Je'Von hits a cutter and his splash, but Trick levels him with The Trick Shot. Oba hits a Pop Up Powerbomb on Trick, then delivers sit-out Powerbomb on Je'Von for the win!

Result: Oba Femi def. Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans to retain the NXT Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver

Grade: A+

