WWE NXT stars that need a shift in character

WWE NXT has been around for about a decade, but the 2.0 version is still less than a year old. Some things have worked out well in the rebranded phase, including the tag team division and the work of Toxic Attraction.

Today's fans are extremely vocal with their opinions, so if they don't like something, they make sure it reaches the company's ears.

Fans from 20 years ago are a lot different from the fans of 2022. They will cheer for heels and boo faces. Some heels are so good at their job that fans will still root for them. Kevin Owens, MJF, and Sami Zayn are easy to root for because of their promo skills.

The NXT 2.0 reboot has given fans many new stars. Bron Breakker has been the main good guy. For the women's division, Toxic Attraction and Cora Jade have been at the forefront during the rebrand.

Several other new stars have joined the ranks of NXT 2.0. Nikkita Lyons quickly became a fan favorite. Tiffany Stratton and A-Kid have also debuted. Roxanne Perez had her debut match this past week.

While it's been a decent six months for NXT 2.0, some changes are needed regarding characters to make the brand more exciting. Fans didn't root for Von Wagner as a face, so he turned heel. It has worked out much better for him. NXT could take a cue from that and make a few more character changes for the better.

On that note, here are some NXT stars that need to turn heel and some that need to turn face.

#5. Sarray should turn heel

With Mei Ying no more, could Sarray fill the "dark" heel role in NXT 2.0?

Sarray was a bubbly face before the NXT reboot. She retained that character trait but lost a bit of her aura when she lost her first match. During her time off, she picked up a sacred necklace from her grandmother.

With the NXT 2.0 reboot now in full swing, her fortunes haven't really changed. She's defeated Tiffany Stratton and also lost to the same opponent. With Cora Jade and the arrival of Roxanne Perez, the rebrand has two other plucky babyfaces.

Sarray hasn't been a heel in WWE just yet, but the necklace could be used to make it happen. It could get damaged or cracked and turn her to the dark side.

However it happens, a heel turn could help refocus Sarray in the new version of NXT.

#4. Tiffany Stratton should turn face

Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT as "Daddy's Girl," a spoiled child who gets everything she wants. She's been embroiled in a mini-feud with Sarray recently. In their latest match, Stratton came out to the ring smiling. She even slapped hands with a member of the crowd.

She also goes by the "Buff Barbie" moniker, relying on both her looks and athleticism. Toxic Attraction has the card filled when it comes to dastardly heels. Because of that, and due to some of Stratton's athletic moves in the ring, she should turn face.

Instead of continuing the spoiled girl thing, her gimmick could be tweaked to focus more on the "Buff Barbie" side of her character. Her entrance theme is also similar to that of Cora Jade. It's peppy and upbeat and sounds like the theme of a face.

#3. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen should turn heel

Briggs and Jensen could have more success as a no-nonsense monster heel team.

Most of the new duos introduced in the reboot have been faces. The Creeds are big, physical specimens who have been pushed hard in the rebrand. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are likable and athletic. Jacket Time was a pairing of lovable faces.

Briggs and Jensen have been there right along with Brutus and Julius, but they haven't experienced the same amount of success. The gimmick needs a change, so having them morph into serious monster heels would be a good way to do it.

Both men are big and physical, just like the Creeds. Most of the other teams in NXT are on the smaller side and thus present a different challenge. Changing things up helped Von Wagner. Perhaps a similar change would lead to more success for Briggs and Jensen.

#2. Legado Del Fantasma should turn face

Since the start of the year, NXT has lost three tag teams. Imperium broke up as Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther joined SmackDown. MSK lost one of its members with the release of Nash Carter. Jacket Time is no more as Kushida has departed WWE.

That leaves a few voids on the face side of the division. While the Creeds have been positioned as the top face team, they are still relatively new to pro wrestling.

For that reason, Legado Del Fantasma should turn face. They get great reactions from the fans and their move set is fast-paced and exciting like that of Ricochet. These are traits that are better suited for face competitors. Elektra Lopez could also turn face or go out on her own.

#1. Xyon Quinn should turn heel

Xyon Quinn has made a habit of getting into other people's business.

Quinn has primarily operated as a strong, silent type in NXT. He had a brief angle with Elektra Lopez and Legado Del Fantasma. It showed his humorous side but ended the same way it started - with Quinn alone and Legado intact.

His other angles have involved showing up in the feuds of other stars. He tried to help Draco Anthony against Joe Gacy, but Anthony didn't want his help. Quinn then showed up to tell Wes Lee that things fell apart for Lee because he didn't "Run It Straight." The two later battled, with Quinn getting the win.

Quinn has potential for the future, but a heel turn could be what propels him up the card. Bron Breakker will need challengers in the future. Carmelo Hayes will be one foe for Breakker, but he'll need many others to challenge him. Quinn is just as explosive and physical as Bron. The two could have a hard-hitting match.

