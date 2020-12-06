NXT TakeOver: WarGames will take place this weekend. The event is a popular one on the NXT calendar, and it often has many shocking moments. Last year's show was impressive for several reasons. An unexpected heel turn from Dakota Kai remains one of the event's most surprising developments. Despite Kai's betrayal, Team Ripley still defeated Team Baszler in a match that stole the show.

In 2019, fans also saw Team Ciampa take on The Undisputed Era. Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens appeared as the mystery member of the babyface team. (The group also included Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and Tommaso Ciampa.) With Owens' help, Team Ciampa walked away victorious in a thrilling match.

2019's NXT TakeOver: WarGames gave fans some jaw-dropping moments, like Kai's stunning heel turn. There could be a similar a heel or face turn this weekend. A significant alignment change could help NXT enter 2021 on a compelling note. Here's a look at some stars who could switch sides on Sunday.

#5 Raquel Gonzalez could betray Team Candice at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Since her alignment with Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez has risen to the top of the ranks in NXT. She has quickly turned into a true monster heel. Recently, fans were thoroughly impressed when they saw Gonzalez battle Rhea Ripley. In real life, Ripley and Gonzalez are actually close friends. On multiple occasions, Ripley has requested to work with Gonzalez.

The pair have been rivals for quite some time. But WWE could make use of their real-life friendship in an NXT storyline. Gonzalez could turn on Team Candice on Sunday, turning face in the process. The in-ring chemistry that Ripley and Gonzalez displayed during their feud stood out to many NXT fans. They could wind up as the new power team in NXT.