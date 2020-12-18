WWE NXT UK results (December 17th, 2020): winners, grades, and video highlights

This week offered yet another thoroughly enjoyable and action-packed episode of WWE NXT UK.

The stacked show featured four matches, and the NXT UK Tag Team Championships were on the line in the main event match between The Hunt and Gallus.

Rampage Brown showed off his destructive power once again, while Saxton Huxley was in action in a two-on-one handicap match.

The show also featured the returns of NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray and NXT UK Champion WALTER.

NXT UK Champion, Kay Lee Ray vs. Isla Dawn in a non-title match

The first match of the night was the "White Witch" Isla Dawn taking on the NXT UK Women’s Champion, Kay Lee Ray. This match was Ray’s first since her brutal Falls Count Anywhere bout with Piper Niven last month.

The two competitors tied up in the middle of the ring. Ray transitioned into an armbar, and Dawn countered into a wrist lock. Dawn launched the champ into the ropes and followed up with a running knee to the mid-section for the first two count of the match.

Ray turned up the aggression, but she missed a knee drop. Dawn laid in some big kicks and rocked the champion with a diving double knee attack. "The White Witch" then hit a huge side suplex, dropping Ray right on her neck for another close near fall.

Dawn continued the attack with a flurry of forearms, but a reversed Irish whip allowed Ray to hit a tornado DDT. Ray locked in a triangle hold, which Dawn survived, but a nasty superkick into a Gory Driver clinched the win for the “Scary Queen of Scots.”

After the match, Ray took the mic to boast about how she was the longest-reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion and she intends to hold the gold for a time.

Result: Kay Lee Ray defeated Isla Dawn on NXT UK

Grade: B

A vignette announcing the signing of Ben Carter was next. The video showed William Regal, Seth Rollins, and Nigel McGuinness hyping up this new young star. The wrestling world was talking all about him after his outstanding performances in AEW earlier this year. NXT UK clearly has big plans for Ben Carter.

