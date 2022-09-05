WWE NXT Worlds Collide 2022 Results: Winners & Losers from the show

WWE presented NXT Worlds Collide one night after a banger Clash at the Castle. The show had high standards to live up to and did so in some style. The two nights combined to announce what was a major statement of intent from the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

NXT Worlds Collide saw NXT 2.0 and NXT UK jointly produce a show to determine the future of the entire NXT franchise. There were multiple championship unification matches on the card, all of which delivered in some way, shape, or form.

That the show is over and done, we look at the winners and losers of NXT Worlds Collide. We will examine 3 winners and 2 losers from the event.

#5. On our list of winners and losers from NXT Worlds Collide: Winner - Carmelo Hayes

Hayes delivered a banger alongside Ricochet

Carmelo Hayes had a mountain of tests to overcome in Ricochet. The main roster star came to NXT Worlds Collide to become NXT North American Champion. The ending saw the champion retain his title after surviving by the skin of his teeth.

Hayes looked like a million bucks hanging with Ricochet, with the two men tearing the house down despite being first on the card. This was one of Melo's best performances to date, as he brought his A-game and showed everyone why he is a future NXT Champion.

#4. Loser - The Creed Brothers

The Creed Brothers had a Sunday to forget. Not only did they drop their tag team championships at NXT Worlds Collide, but they were also betrayed by the last person they expected it from.

Julius and Brutus Creed were one of the final two teams in the Fatal 4-Way Elimination match. They beat Pretty Deadly until Damon Kemp cost them their titles. He attacked Julius and allowed Elton Prince to take the win and reclaim the tag championships.

Roderick Strong was always a sus member in Diamond Mine, but it was Kemp who turned on his team. It is highly likely that he was behind the attack on Strong earlier during the show, and it would be interesting to see where things go from here. Until then, Julius and Brutus are very much losers in our book.

#3. Winner - Mandy Rose

Rose reigned supreme on Sunday

Many thought Mandy Rose's incredible run as NXT Women's Champion would come to an end at NXT Worlds Collide. Facing two of the best female wrestlers, Blair Davenport and NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura, it looked highly likely that she would walk out with nothing.

Instead, Rose hung with her opponents and took the biggest victory of her career. She never looked out of place alongside Davenport and Satomura.

The NXT Women's Champion hit the Kiss from a Rose on Davenport and won the match, unifying her title with Satomura's. Mandy talked a lot before the match, but we have to hand it to her for backing it up in the ring.

#2. Loser - Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

These two aren't done with Toxic Attraction

It's perhaps unfair to place Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop here, given they dominated large stretches of their match against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at NXT Worlds Collide.

However, they took the L thanks to Toxic Attraction's interference, who ensured that Nikki was distracted long enough for Doudrop to get pinned.

The interference saw a heel team cost another one of their shots at the NXT Women's Tag Team titles. While the booking is questionable, it makes sense if Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are set to move up to the main roster. If that is the case, we fear another defeat is coming Nikki and Doudrop's way.

#1. Winner - Bron Breakker (and Tyler Bate)

Bron Breakker defeated Tyler Bate to unify the NXT Championship and the NXT UK Championship. However, while it is Breakker who will take home the plaudits, we have to take a moment to tip our hat to his opponent, who dazzled everyone and had us all believing he could win.

Bate showed resilience, grit, athleticism, and in-ring expertise to give the NXT Champion a good run for his money. He came extremely close to ending his opponent's winning streak, but a last-minute move off the ropes proved to be his undoing.

Nevertheless, it was a phenomenal performance from him as he reminded everyone why he is among the best wrestlers.

Breakker, meanwhile, looked great and played his role to perfection. This match was also a showcase of how much he has improved his in-ring game from a year ago. During his run as NXT Champion, he has significantly upped his game and showed just how much opposite a worthy dance partner in Bate.

While Rick Steiner's son won out at NXT Worlds Collide, we will selfishly put the former NXT UK Champion here as well.

