WWE preparing for Trish Stratus' retirement match? All you need to know

Trish Stratus' retirement match in 2006 saw her come out victorious as the WWE Women's Champion. After returning earlier this year, it looks like the Hall of Famer will have a harder time going out on top.

The former Women's Champion returned earlier this year to aid Becky Lynch and Lita against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. During the process, Lita and Lynch were able to win the Women's Tag Team Championship from Kai and Sky. All six women later competed in a tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

During an episode of Monday Night RAW, Lita was attacked and was unable to defend the titles with Becky. Trish subbed for her best friend but was unable to retain the titles with Becky against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. To rub salt in the wound, Stratus betrayed Lynch and continues to insult her.

WWE @WWE What will @trishstratuscom have to say about her despicable actions TONIGHT on #WWERaw What will @trishstratuscom have to say about her despicable actions TONIGHT on #WWERaw? https://t.co/VjuHcnqbmk

As of this moment, there are no indications that Trish Stratus is already preparing for a retirement match in WWE again. However, there are reports that she will likely face Becky at this year's SummerSlam. It's possible that the bout could even have a special stipulation, like career vs. career, where the loser has to exit the company. If this was the case, it would be fitting to see Trish go out to a big event like The Biggest Party of the Summer.

What surprising insight did Trish Stratus share about her retirement match in 2006?

The 47-year-old retired from being a full-time in-ring performer in 2006 against Lita at Unforgiven. At the time, she decided to step down due to a lot of factors, some of them regarding her family, and also because she felt she was already accomplished. However, the current roster made her rethink the decision.

While talking with Forbes, she was asked if she would remain in WWE longer if the previous women's division was treated the way it is now. Trish responded that she might have stuck around for a bit.

"I think so," Trish Stratus said. "I felt very fulfilled at that stage of my career, but I had to also go, 'let’s look at what I’ve done so far.' I had the most amount of championships won at the time. I had worked all the women that were available and were working in our company. I had robust storylines with each of them, almost, I felt I had a robust storyline with just about every woman: Jazz, Molly, Victoria, Lita, Mickie you name it; We had our day."

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw @trishstratuscom explains her actions from last week and drops another bombshell that she was the one who attacked @AmyDumas .@trishstratuscom explains her actions from last week and drops another bombshell that she was the one who attacked @AmyDumas.#WWERaw https://t.co/iRojLPoJC4

What do you think will happen in Trish Stratus' retirement match? Share your thoughts below.

