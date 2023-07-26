WWE provides injury update on 29-year-old superstar following RAW 

WWE has provided an injury update regarding a 29-year-old superstar following the events of last night's edition of RAW.

In last week's red brand episode, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the victory was tainted, as Rhea Ripley had attacked the champions earlier in the night, and it was too much for them to overcome in their title defense. Morgan went after Rhea Ripley at the end of the show and tackled the Women's World Champion over the barricade.

This week on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley was scheduled to battle Morgan in a singles match, but it never took place. The Eradicator brutally attacked her former tag team partner before the bell and injured her. Ripley stomped on Morgan's arm while it was trapped in a steel chair before security finally was able to break it up.

WWE has provided an update on Liv Morgan's injury following the heinous attack by the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley last night at the Amalie Arena. The company also posted a statement on its website saying that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was taken to a local medical facility following last night's show.

"Last night on Monday Night Raw, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley brutally injured Liv Morgan's left arm. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day attacked Morgan before their scheduled match, trapped her arm in a steel chair and stomped on it twice. Screaming in agony, Morgan could be heard saying that she could not move her arm. Morgan was examined by WWE medical staff before being taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation". [H/T: WWE.com]

WWE RAW star Liv Morgan reportedly set to miss time with an injury

Liv Morgan is reportedly set to miss some time to deal with a shoulder injury following last night's episode of RAW in Tampa.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez gave an update on Morgan's status following the attack angle shot last night on RAW. Alvarez stated that Morgan is currently dealing with a shoulder injury in real life. Furthermore, Dave Meltzer noted that the company wouldn't do an angle like that if she wasn't going to miss some time.

"Liv Morgan does have a shoulder injury, and this was an angle to put her out of action for a while and maybe a long while. I guess that is to be determined," Alvarez said. "It was pretty clear. I mean, they don't do an angle like that. I mean, they did that. That was a real hardcore angle. And obviously, it's, you know, she's had the shoulder injury," Meltzer added.

Rhea Ripley currently does not have an opponent lined up for WWE SummerSlam on August 5th. Only time will tell who steps up to challenge the champion at the premium live event next weekend.

