WWE to punish 42-year-old star after he caused issues with Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble? The truth revealed

Drew McIntyre didn't win the Royal Rumble a few days ago and didn't get a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41. The Scottish Warrior got eliminated at some point in the match and was visibly upset afterward.

The reason was not only his elimination but also because the spot didn't work as planned due to LA Knight's accidental interference. Damian Priest was supposed to eliminate Drew McIntyre and kick off their feud, which happened, but The Megastar accidentally interfered in the spot.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was frustrated afterward, but reports suggest that LA Knight didn't experience any heat backstage following the incident at the Royal Rumble.

In addition, WWE Creative has no plans to punish the 42-year-old, meaning that The Megastar will appear on SmackDown Friday night in search of his next storyline and, likely, a spot in the upcoming Elimination Chamber Match.

Drew McIntyre says he wants to become part of John Cena's farewell tour

The 16-time world champion kicked off his farewell tour, and the Royal Rumble was the second stop. John Cena was the last to get eliminated, with Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble.

Now, Cena's next stop will be the Elimination Chamber on March 1. In an interview with BBC Scotland News, Drew McIntyre revealed that he wanted to participate in the Cenation Leader's farewell tour.

"On the microphone he has historically been king and if you check the awards I've won in the past year, when it comes to the microphone I'm the king now. I want to go toe to toe with him like I did CM Punk, and I crushed Punk, and then I'll get him in the ring. I'll shake his hand and say thanks for all he's done, but get out – this is my world now, go entertain us in Hollywood," Drew McIntyre said. [H/T BBC News]

It remains to be seen when and where the two superstars will face off, but if The Scottish Warrior survives a qualifying match and advances to the match in Toronto, it could happen as early as the Elimination Chamber.

