WWE RAW (12th August 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW after SummerSlam 2019

What's next for The Beastslayer and The Fiend?

What a night it was for the WWE Universe! SummerSlam 2019 delivered and how. While the Men's Tag Team Championships were not defended and the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, and Daniel Bryan were notably absent from the card, The Biggest Party of the Summer exceeded expectations and delivered a very solid show.

As the focus now shifts to RAW and SmackDown Live with the fans thinking about what's next for some of the top Superstars and the new feuds we could be witnessing this coming week. With that being said, let's dig in and try to look at a few situations.

Seth Rollins has achieved what many claimed to be impossible. The Beastslayer not only regained his Universal Championship but also defeated Brock Lesnar twice in the same year.

While many felt his character was going a bit stale, this could be the win that propels Rollins into a new direction. Tonight's episode will be important as we will get to know what lies ahead for new Universal Champion.

Will it be one more round with The Beast or will a new challenger emerge?

It is safe to say there is one Superstar on everyone's mind right now. It is none other than Bray Wyatt. The former WWE Champion returned as The Fiend and his entrance could be one of the best in SummerSlam's entire history. Walking to the ring with a lamp inside a severed head that seemed like to be the one of his former persona, Wyatt destroyed Balor in his in-ring debut as The Fiend.

The WWE Universe has heaped praise on Wyatt for turning it all around and want to know who will he target next.

One thing is for certain, no one is safe from The Fiend!

WWE RAW location, date and start time

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Day and Date: Monday, 12th August 2019

Start Time: 7:30 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW (US & UK)?

WWE RAW can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America and the show will air on WWE Network and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW (India)?

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 13th August.

Catch all the coverage for WWE RAW right here!