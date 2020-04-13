WWE RAW (13th April 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

Who will be the next challengers for McIntyre and Lynch?

The Champions will be ushering in a new era on Monday Night RAW!

A new era begins on Monday Night RAW

A new era begins on RAW and we have a new WWE Champion to lead us into it. After defeating Brock Lesnar and then slaying The Big Show on the same night, Drew McIntyre will return to RAW on top of the world.

Despite the odds being stacked against him in both the fights, the WWE Champion was at his dominant best as he dispatched the former World Champion at the end of the night. But he will realize that there is a big target on his back right now.

The likes of Seth Rollins, Kevins Owens, and Bobby Lashley could all stake a claim to McIntyre's throne and could step up to challenge him this week. Even a wounded Beast could be lurking in the shadows as well.

Who will step up as the first real threat to McIntyre's reign as Champion?

Becky Lynch went into her fight with Shayna Baszler as an underdog despite being the Champion. Many predicted The Queen Of Spades to be the one to end The Man's reign as the RAW Women's Champion given her dominance in the Elimination Chamber match.

But when it came to the big occasion, Lynch once again prevailed and extended her reign to more than a year now. The Man has thwarted all the threats to her reign as Champion and will now welcome new challengers.

A returning Nia Jax and the newest member of the RAW roster, Bianca Belair, could all be right in the mix and could get into some exciting feuds with the RAW Women's Champion.

Who will step up to The Man?

Apart from this, we could also see some more call-ups from NXT and the build to get underway for the next PPV, Money In The Bank 2020.

SmackDown has already announced two qualifiers for this week and we could see the Red Brand follow suit as well.

Tune in to find out what will happen as the Champion return to RAW.

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, April 13th, 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 14th April.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here