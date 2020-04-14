WWE RAW Results April 13th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

We got a huge champion vs. champion main event tonight.

3 Superstars confirmed for MITB ladder match; Rollins attacked a top champ on tonight's RAW.

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A pretty exciting night of RAW

We got a recap of Drew McIntyre's title win at WrestleMania from last week before RAW kicked off with McIntyre in the ring. He gave us a recap of what happened later that night too which we saw last week on RAW. As he was thanking the fans for all the support, US champ Andrade and manager Vega came out.

Drew recalled how Andrade injured him after the during their last match where they were competing for the NXT title. He promised to pay Andrade back in Champ vs. Champ match later in the night.

Asuka vs. Ruby Riott - Money in the Bank qualifier

A great match to kick off the show

Asuka was playing mind games early but Ruby took control of the match early on. Asuka managed to turn things around and lock in a submission move before kicking her into the corner.

Asuka got a near fall after a knee to the head and continued the onslaught on Riott and sent her outside. Riott came back and was almost able to roll Asuka up for a pin. Asuka instead locked in the armbar but Ruby reversed it.

Asuka locked in the Ankle Lock but caught the Riott Kick. She hit the German Suplex on Ruby followed by the Shining Wizard for another near-fall. Ruby Riott hit a Flatliner but Asuka kicked out and reversed it into the Asuka look for the win.

Result: Asuka def. Ruby Riott and will join the Money in the Bank ladder match

Advertisement

Match rating: A

Backstage, MVP was in the VIP lounge and gave us details on three upcoming men's MITB qualifier matches set for next week. It would be him vs. Apollo Crews, Mysterio vs. Murphy and Black vs. Theory next week.

Aleister Black vs. Oney Lorcan

TIME TO FIND OUT IF @_StarDESTROYER IS READY FOR THIS FIGHT AGAINST @WWEAleister ON #WWERAW! pic.twitter.com/ZIj2Tl4oC8 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 14, 2020

Lorcan had the advantage early on with a huge uppercut. Black came back with a Springboard Moonsault and then knocked Lorcan out of the ring.

1 / 7 NEXT