WWE RAW (16th September 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW after Clash Of Champions 2019

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 90 // 16 Sep 2019, 12:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What will be the fallout from Clash Of Champions?

What a night Clash of Champions turned out to be (find the results here). The WWE Universe witnessed some exciting moments, start of new feuds and championships change hands on the night. With The Fiend selecting his new target and Becky Lynch giving Sasha Banks a taste of her own medicine, tonight's RAW episode is set to be an interesting one.

Seth Rollins once again overcame all the odds and scored an impressive win over Braun Strowman. The Beastslayer had to dig deep and even adopted the Pedigree to get an advantage over the Monster Among Men.

The celebrations, however, were cut short as The Fiend made his presence felt and laid out the Universal Champion. Bray Wyatt has set his eyes on the top prize in RAW and Rollins' reign is under severe threat.

How will The Beastslayer respond to what has transpired at Clash of Champions?

The war between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks is far from over. Both the Superstars put on a show last night but The Man was disqualified for hitting the referee with a steel chair. The action would then spill outside the ring as Lynch and Banks would brawl all over the arena.

The Man was fined for her actions but was happy as she was able to walk out with the RAW Women's Title still in her hands.

Will we see another brawl between these two on tonight's episode?

Tonight's episode of RAW will also see a new King of the Ring crowned as Chad Gable and Baron Corbin will lock horns for the coveted prize. Both these Superstars have scored some impressive wins and will be looking to use the finals as a launchpad in their respective careers.

Who will be crowned as the new King?

Advertisement

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Day and Date: Monday, September 16th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 17th September.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here!