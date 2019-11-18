WWE RAW (18th November 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW before Survivor Series

Will Andrade take Rollins' place in the Survivor Series team?

The buildup to this year's Survivor Series has been one of the best in recent years. The presence of NXT has certainly added to the hype around the PPV. We are less than a week away from the PPV where RAW and SmackDown will be looking over their shoulders and try to thwart the threat posed by the Black & Gold brand.

This week's go-home episode of RAW features a few interesting matchups and some of them have huge Survivor Series implications to it as well. Let's start with the biggest one for the night as Seth Rollins will put his role of team captain at Survivor Series on the line against Andrade.

It all started after a Twitter back-and-forth that involved Zelina Vega who questioned why Andrade was not part of Team RAW and why El Idolo wasn't leading the Red Brand's charge at Survivor Series.

After the Live Event in Germany, The BeastSlayer responded with a strong message and now we will get to see this match tonight.

Will we have a new captain for Team RAW?

Last week, I had the opportunity to interview The Queen, Charlotte Flair, who did make some interesting comments regarding The Horsewomen Of WWE. You can listen to the entire interview right here!

Well, tonight the 10-time Women's Champion will be tagging with The Man, Becky Lynch, once again after their impressive performance last week. Even though they came up short last week, thanks to the interference Shayna Baszler and Bayley, Charlotte and Lynch exhibited some incredible chemistry inside the ring and they almost won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Can these two women put up a repeat performance tonight as well?

Rey Mysterio has stayed away from the limelight after his brutal attack on WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, a few weeks ago. The Ultimate Underdog will address the WWE Universe tonight ahead of his WWE Championship match against The Beast Incarnate at Survivor Series.

What will The Ultimate Underdog have to say to the fans and will The Beast make his presence felt tonight?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Day and Date: Monday, November 18, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 19th November.

