WWE RAW: 2 Superstars that flopped and 4 who impressed– Former Champion makes up for big mistake, potential spoiler for Hell In A Cell 2021? (June 14, 2021)

WWE RAW’s final show before the Hell in a Cell event was quite an exciting one. We saw a few brilliant matches unfold during the show. This week’s episode also did well in adding more intensity to the ongoing storylines ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view. We witnessed a couple of big returns, but they were not nearly as fruitful as one would expect. Overall, it was a decent show with its fair share of ups and downs.

In this article, we will take a look at WWE Superstars who flopped on RAW and those who impressed. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#4 & #3 Impressed on WWE RAW: Randy Orton and Riddle

Randy Orton was incredible on WWE RAW this week

Last week on WWE RAW, Riddle made a huge mistake inside the ring that cost him his match against Kofi Kingston. Despite a dominant performance, Riddle got distracted in the match's final moments as he was busy imitating Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Kingston capitalized on the opportunity and delivered the perfect Trouble in Paradise to seal his victory.

The loss came as a shock to RK-Bro, and Riddle felt guilty about not listening to The Viper. This week on WWE RAW, he apologized to Orton, and both partners got on the same page before their tag team match against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

From jaw-dropping action to subtleties in the overall story-telling, everything about this match was brilliant. Riddle and Orton took some time to get in the right flow. After that, their tag team offenses were beautifully executed. They complimented each other well throughout the bout and worked in complete sync. In fact, it was arguably one of the best matches we have seen on WWE RAW this year.

Kingston and Woods also deserve a lot of credit for putting up an excellent fight. Both teams got close to securing pinfalls on multiple occasions, but no one seemed ready to give up. In the end, Woods was left inside the ring with Orton.

The New Day member went for an Honor Roll, but Randy Orton caught him mid-air and countered with a devastating RKO. He then pinned Woods for the win on WWE RAW.

RK-Bro picked up an important victory tonight, but we could still see them involved in an extended feud with The New Day.

Interestingly, MVP once again approached Kingston for a conversation backstage. He implied that Kingston is being held back by his team, whereas The New Day member denied all of MVP’s claims. MVP can be quite persuasive, and it will be exciting to see if his influence shows effect on Kingston in the next few weeks.

