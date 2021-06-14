WWE News Roundup: Current champion taunts Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns’ face turn, recently released superstar to return in a new role? (June 14, 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup. NXT TakeOver: In Your House is in the history books as we prepare ourselves for the upcoming Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. However, we have come across several interesting bits of reports to keep us entertained in the meantime. These include huge returns, upcoming storyline twists, and surprising backstage stories.

In this article, we will take a look at the top stories that ruled the WWE headlines over the weekend.

#1 WWE Champion Bobby Lashley says he is not running from Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley and MVP are not holding back from taking shots at Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is not holding off from teasing a potential title match against Brock Lesnar. In a recent interview, Lashley stated that he is ready to face Lesnar whenever The Beast Incarnate decides to come back. The Champion insisted that he is not running away from a fight, and now is the best time to bring them both face to face. Here’s what Lashley had to say about facing Brock Lesnar in WWE:

“Any time he came back, it was to get the title, and every other champ he’s been in the ring with except me. So, if he ever wants the title back, instead of doing whatever he’s doing, the time is now, the math is right. It’s not like I’m running from him.”

As of now, Bobby Lashley is set to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Hell In A Cell. Given the match stipulation, McIntyre will not get another opportunity to challenge Lashley for the title if he loses at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Although Bobby Lashley has to face Drew McIntyre next, he has name-dropped Brock Lesnar a few times in the last couple of weeks. Could this be a hint towards Lesnar’s WWE return?

#2 Reports on plans for Roman Reigns’ face turn in WWE

Roman Reigns will face Rey Mysterio at WWE Hell In A Cell 2021

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has established himself as one of the best heels in the entire pro wrestling business. According to Dave Meltzer, WWE has plans of turning him into a babyface down the line. Comparing Reigns’ current run as The Tribal Chief to AEW’s Kenny Omega, Meltzer said the following:

“Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega are essentially the same character in the sense that they are heels who are being groomed to be the top babyface star down the line of the promotion. AEW is at least trying to book in a way to make the matches exciting, and WWE is trying to book Roman Reigns and tell you ‘eh it doesn’t matter, he’s gonna kill the guy.’”

Roman Reigns recently brutalized Dominik Mysterio on WWE SmackDown during the tag team championship match. This led to an infuriated Rey Mysterio demanding a title match against Reigns at Hell In A Cell. Both superstars are expected to engage in a brutal match at the upcoming pay-per-view, but a potential title change is not on the cards.

There is also slight unrest between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso. Last week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns once again urged Jimmy to work with his brother Jey if he wishes to dominate the tag team division. The Usos recently returned to action and got a shot at the tag team champions. It is expected they will get on the same page before chasing the title again.

Edited by Kaushik Das