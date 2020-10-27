WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed (October 26th, 2020)

WWE RAW after Hell in a Cell 2020 had a few interesting segments lined up. The show confirmed the first three members of the men's team that will represent the Red brand at Survivor Series. In addition to that, we also know all the five WWE RAW Superstars who will constitute the women's team at the next pay-per-view. Those names include Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Lana.

WWE also confirmed three matches for Survivor Series 2020. The New Day will face SmackDown tag team champions Street Profits while Asuka will take on Sasha Banks. Finally, Randy Orton who will represent RAW as the WWE Champion is set to take on Roman Reigns from SmackDown.

#5 Impressed on WWE RAW: AJ Styles

AJ Styles will prove to be immensely useful as a heel on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar AJ Styles' return to the Red brand has looked promising so far. His arrival on WWE RAW created a lot of buzz last week as The Phenomenal One brought Jordan Omogbehin as his bodyguard. It is safe to say that Styles' 7-foot-3 friend is an extremely safe bet for the former world champion.

Tonight on WWE RAW, AJ Styles locked horns with Jeff Hady in an exciting match. Both Superstars engaged in a well-balanced encounter and took turns to gain control of the match. Finally, Styles ended up beating Jeff Hardy in a memorable qualifying match to become the first official member of WWE RAW's men's team for the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series match against SmackDown.

Following their WWE RAW match, Jeff Hardy was attacked by Elias who came from behind intending to extend their feud further. Elias still thinks that it was Hardy who ran over him and both Superstars are now involved in a rivalry on the Red brand.

As far as AJ Styles is concerned, he came out of this match looking really strong. Moreover, he ensured that Jordan Omogbehin appears as a legit threat. It will now be interesting to see if Styles will lead the WWE RAW men's team at Survivor Series. Given that he is a heel, there's a high chance that he will be involved in altercations with his fellow teammates in the coming weeks. That being said, including Styles in the team was undoubtedly a good decision from the creative heading into Survivor Series.