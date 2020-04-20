WWE RAW (20th April 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

How will McIntyre respond to Rollins' attack?

This week's Monday Night RAW comes to us once again from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with many still wondering how the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will react to the attack by Seth Rollins on him.

Last week, the new WWE Champion put away Andrade in an intense main event only for the Monday Night Messiah to lay him out with a couple of vicious Stomps. Rollins had been sending cryptic messages to the WWE Universe throughout the night and pounced at the right moment.

With both men seemingly on a collision course at the Money In the Bank PPV, what does the Scotsman have in mind for the Monday Night Messiah tonight?

Tonight, there will be three qualifying matches for the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match as well. With Daniel Bryan already securing his spot in the match, three places will be up for grabs.

Aleister Black will square off against Austin Theory in the first one while Rey Mysterio will take on Murphy in the other qualifier. RAW's recruit, Apollo Crews, will face WWE veteran MVP in the final qualifier.

All three matches have the potential to be show-stealers tonight as it has the perfect mix of youth and experience. This year's Money In The Bank Ladder matches will be unique as both will emanate from the WWE Headquarters from Stamford, CT. The Superstars will start fighting on the ground floor and will have to make their way to the rooftop where the briefcases will be suspended.

Who will qualify for the men's Ladder Match tonight?

After a brilliant display last week, The Viking Raiders could be next in line for The Street Profits' RAW Tag Team Championships. Erik and Ivar are yet to be beaten by the team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and this fact was pointed out by Bianca Belair last week.

The EST Of WWE seems to be unhappy with this and wants the champs to get serious and topple The Viking Raiders soon.

Are these two teams set to be on a collision course tonight?

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, April 20th, 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 21st April.

