WWE RAW (20th January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW before Royal Rumble

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Will Andrade retain his coveted US Championship?

The RAW before Royal Rumble 2020 promises to be an interesting one as we have two grudge matches and another appearance from the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. The WWE Universe will also be looking to get answers from Buddy Murphy as he aligned himself with The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins.

For weeks, we have seen Rey Mysterio and Andrade go at it for the WWE United States Championship. The Master Of The 619 hasn't been happy with El Idolo after he took out Humberto Carrillo and humiliated him by removing his mask a few weeks ago. This week, he will have a chance for retribution and a shot at the US title in a Ladder Match where anything goes.

Can Mysterio become US Champion once again?

Brock Lesnar has his eyes on creating a historical feat by winning this year's Royal Rumble. The WWE Champion is someone who handpicks his destinations to make an appearance and he will once again make his presence felt tonight.

What does The Beast have in store for us?

Bobby Lashley and Lana will look to dispatch Rusev and Liv Morgan from their lives permanently this week and move ahead as these four Superstars face off in Mixed Match Challenge. This storyline has been one of the most controversial ones in recent memory and many have been hoping for it to come to an end.

Can Rusev and Liv Morgan get their revenge or will the power couple of Lashley and Lana prove to be too strong for them?

Buddy Murphy has been the talk of the town after his actions last week. The former Cruiserweight Champion delivered another classic with Aleister Black but came up short. This left him shattered and he was at ringside while last week's Fist Fight was going on. In a shocking turn of events, he aided Seth Rollins and AOP to pick up the win against the trio of Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Big Show.

Murphy has become the new disciple of The Monday Night Messiah and the WWE Universe would be eager to hear as to why he made this huge decision.

Advertisement

What does The Best Kept Secret have to say about his actions?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

Day and Date: Monday, January 20, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 21st January.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here!