WWE RAW (23rd September 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

Who will challenge Rollins next week for the Universal Title?

Before Seth Rollins defends his Universal Championship against The Fiend at Hell In A Cell, The Beastslayer will put his title on the line next week on RAW's season premiere episode.

The question of who will face him will be answered this week as a Fatal 5-way will take place on tonight's show.

Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Robert Roode will face-off to get this golden opportunity to win the big one next week.

Which of these top Superstars will face Rollins next week?

The Fiend's attack on Rollins shocked everyone as Bray Wyatt has cast a dark shadow over The Beastslayer's title reign. As both Superstars get ready to tussle inside the demonic structure at Hell In A Cell, Wyatt returns with a new edition of The Firefly Fun House.

Wyatt is known to be a master of mind games and even after his return, the former WWE Champion hasn't changed one bit.

What does he have in store for the Universal Champion?

Sasha Banks and Bayley dominated the Women's Tag Team Champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, last week on RAW and scored a big win.

This week, The Boss will lock horns with one half of the tag champs, Cross, with their respective partners in the corner.

Who will come out on top in this match?

Last week, Chad Gable gained some revenge on the new King of The Ring, Baron Corbin, as he crashed The Lonewolf's coronation party and destroyed his new crown.

A week after their incredible KOTR finals match, the two Superstars will square off once again on RAW.

After what had happened last week, King Corbin will be looking to make Gable pay for his actions and start off his rule over the Kingdom of WWE in an impressive fashion.

Will Gable be able to fend off Corbin?

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Day and Date: Monday, September 23rd, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 24th September.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here!