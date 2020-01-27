WWE RAW (27th January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW after Royal Rumble
As expected, the first WWE pay-per-view of the new decade, Royal Rumble, delivered on all fronts. We are now officially en route to WrestleMania 36 and the forthcoming edition of Monday Night RAW is set to start the build-up to the grandest show of sports entertainment.
Charlotte Flair outlasted 29 other female Superstars to win this year's Royal Rumble match. She is now guaranteed a Women's Championship match WrestleMania and it remains to be seen if she chooses her opponent on the upcoming RAW. Becky Lynch picked up a win over Asuka on the PPV but will she be the one to face The Queen for the RAW Women's Championship at the Show of Shows?
In the second Royal Rumble match of the night, Drew McIntyre won by last eliminating Roman Reigns. The match saw an unforgettable encounter between him and the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and it will be interesting to see how both the Superstars react to it on RAW.
WWE Hall of Famer Edge also made a grand return during the men's Royal Rumble match and had a mini-alliance with Randy Orton. Will the Rated R Superstar show up on the following episode of the Red brand as well? Guess you'll have to tune in to find out!
WWE RAW Live location, date and start time
Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas
Day and Date: Monday, January 27, 2020
Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)
Where to watch WWE RAW
WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.
How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India
WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 28th January.
Modified 27 Jan 2020, 13:11 IST