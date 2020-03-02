WWE RAW (2nd March 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW after Super ShowDown

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returns to RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. As the Red show continues down the path to WrestleMania, we might get to see new and upcoming feuds emerge for Superstars that currently do not have anything planned for them at the moment.

After retaining his WWE Championship against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar will have to defend his title against Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Since Lesnar has been confirmed to show up on RAW tomorrow, will he confront the Sinister Scotsman?

Also, Shayna Baszler will take on one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka, six nights before both of them participate in the No. 1 contender's Elimination Chamber match. Which of the two women will come out on top before they prepare for war inside the unforgiving structure for an opportunity at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship?

After winning the 24/7 Championship from Mojo Rawley, Riddick Moss will once again put the title on the line on Monday. Who will challenge Moss for the title and will he be able to successfully retain it?

After coming within arms reach of winning the RAW Tag Team Championships from Seth Rollins and Murphy, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits will get another shot at the titles tomorrow night on RAW. Can The Street Profits win tag team gold and achieve their breakthrough moment or will Rollins and Murphy once again prove their dominance?

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will also appear on tomorrow's episode to provide an update on his husband and Hall of Famer Edge's recovery after The Rated R Superstar got viciously attacked by Randy Orton back in January. Will Beth Phoenix confront Orton? Will the Viper do something even more drastic and attack The Glamazon?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: Barclays Center, New York City, NY

Day and Date: Monday, March 2, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 3rd March.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here!