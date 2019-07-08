WWE RAW: 4 Surprising returns/appearances that we can witness on tonight's show

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.92K // 08 Jul 2019, 18:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could we see a Bullet Club reunion?

With less than a week remaining for WWE Extreme Rules, Monday Night RAW will come live to us tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Last week's RAW was one of the best shows of the year, with many fans considering it the start of the Paul Heyman era. Whether or not that is actually true would be tested tonight as the fans are eager to see how WWE shapes up the Extreme Rules match card.

To replicate or one up last week's success, there are many things Heyman and McMahon could do, and the safest option is to have a few surprising returns and appearances. In this article, let's take a look at four such appearances that could happen tonight.

#4. Bray Wyatt

It's been two weeks now since the Firefly Funhouse segments officially ended (or have they?) and just like most of you, even I'm getting quite impatient to see Bray Wyatt debut his Fiend avatar inside the ring.

The backstage puppet sightings with Abby the Witch, Ramblin' Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, and Husky the Pig Boy have been major hits among WWE Universe. The fans have been paying close attention to the backgrounds of every backstage segment to see whether any of Bray's puppets are spying someone or not.

One thing that looks certain is that Wyatt will most definitely have a match at SummerSlam next month, and for that, he'll have to target his opponent soon. While it could be the case that WWE decides to keep teasing us with more puppet sightings this week as well, Wyatt finally appearing would be a huge surprise.

There have been various discussions of him being Roman Reigns' mystery partner for his match against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, and I have varied opinions about that. If he does end up teaming up with him, Roman might just be his first target.

Remember - hurt and Heel. The Fiend has been set free and all the wrestlers on RAW should be ready to face this force.

Advertisement

#3. Dominic

Father vs. Son?

One huge return that has been announced for the show already is that of the former United States Champion, Rey Mysterio. The Master of the 619 had to relinquish his US Title last month due to a shoulder injury.

With AJ Styles already having a heated feud with the current United States Champion, Ricochet, it seems highly unlikely that Mysterio will get involved in the mix. So, what plans can Paul Heyman and the WWE Creative have for Mysterio?

According to the rumors, Rey Mysterio wants to pass on his mask to his son, Dominic, who was heavily involved in his rivalry with Samoa Joe a couple of months ago. If that is indeed true, there's a possibility that we might see him and Dominic fight it out at SummerSlam in a match where Rey can lose and pass on the mask to Mysterio Jr.

And all that could be set up as soon as tonight if Dominic turns on his father during his comeback segment. The two could tell a great story and this would also be the perfect way for Dominic to launch his WWE career.

1 / 2 NEXT