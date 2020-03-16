WWE RAW: 5 Backstage rumors that could have a major impact - Lesnar responsible for duo being split, Details on possible new faction (16th March)

Big Superstar to make a return, Former Champion injured and more!

This RAW is certainly shaping up to be quite impressive with quite a few things to look forward to!

Shiven Sachdeva

Lesnar/McMahon

Amidst the problems being caused by the outbreak of the Coronavirus, RAW will be emanating from the Performance Center this week, much like SmackDown did. It will be the first time that WWE's flagship show will be taking place with no live audience in the crowd.

However, that should not stop the WWE from giving fans a splendid episode of Monday Night RAW. From a big return taking place to backstage details regarding Vince McMahon's opinions on top RAW Superstar, let us take a look at 5 rumors that could have an effect on RAW this week:

#5 Bobby Lashley to feud with Brock Lesnar

The program between Lana, Rusev, and Lashley seems to be dead now. While some sources have stated that the company may revive the angle if Rusev re-signs with WWE. However, SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue has stated that WWE is planning a feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 36.

Lana was absent from RAW last week and it was due to her being away to shoot a movie. However, there is speculation that the duo may be getting split up soon if Lana is not the right person to help build up Lashley for Brock Lesnar.

Tom Colohue stated that the story with Rusev and Lashley is dead, and Lashley's squash match against Zack Ryder on RAW last week was a way to start building him again. There will be more such matches as the company will try to establish Lashley, further building towards a match against Brock Lesnar eventually.

That match is still very much on the cards, but it needs quite a bit of rebuilding. Lashley has moved on. They were already teasing dissension, where Lashley was getting annoyed with his new wife. That seems like the way they will go with this. We'll see going forwards what ends up happening but the plan at this point is to rebuild Lashley, if Lana is not the right person to do that, then she will not be involved in the storyline.

In such a case, it is possible WWE slowly reduce Lana's presence by Lashley's side during his matches.

