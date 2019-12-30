WWE RAW: 5 big backstage rumors that could have a major impact - Veteran banned from wrestling, Reason for Mysterio losing Championship (30th December)

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Booyaka!

The last WWE RAW of the decade will take place on 31st December, and the company will make sure that it is a RAW to remember. With a major rematch set to take place between Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black as well as Lana's wedding with Bobby Lashley, WWE has left no stone unturned to make it a memorable RAW.

From 5 Superstars to get a massive push to a new program featuring Brock Lesnar, let us take a look at the 5 biggest backstage rumors that could have a major impact on tonight's show:

#5 Jerry Lawler on the 'no-touch list'

WWE Hall of Famer and current member of the RAW announce team, Jerry Lawler spoke about why he isn't allowed to return to in-ring action in WWE and why he had to walk away from the AOP attack on Samoa Joe even though he is an active wrestler outside the WWE.

Lawler stated that the company has put him on the 'no-touch' list ever since he suffered a cardiac arrest on live TV in 2012. WWE and it's medical team have advised Lawler to stay away from any sort of physical attack which is the reason that while commentators like Dio Maddin and Samoa Joe face the brunt of Superstars, The King is allowed to slip away.

Still, to this day, the people in WWE still feel like that’s not the case [Lawler being cleared to wrestle]. They keep me on the no-touch list and all of that kind of thing. We’ve talked about this before on the podcast. The doctors told Lauren, ‘We can’t clear him to go back in the ring because he’s a liability to the company.’

“If they grant my request and they say, ‘Okay, we’ll let you decide what you think is best,’ and they let me go out there and wrestle again, and then something did happen again, it would be a PR disaster for the company.”

It is safe to assume that we won't be seeing The King in any sort of an altercation either this week or any other week on RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT