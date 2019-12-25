WWE Rumor Roundup: 8-time World Champion to return in early 2020, Big push for RAW Superstar, Seth Rollins on Moxley's exit - 25th December 2019

The Shield

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we talk about the biggest backstage rumors and stories from the day.

With Royal Rumble right around the corner, WWE is gearing up to make the show a spectacular one and rumours suggest that not only will Brock Lesnar be a part of it but he will also be returning in early 2020.

We will also talk about WWE's major plans for 3 RAW Superstars and Matt Hardy praising AEW among other things.

#6 Brock Lesnar to return in early 2020

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar will be making his return to WWE in early 2020 as per the latest report from Wrestling Observer. The current WWE Champion has been missing from action since Survivor Series where he had successfully defended his Championship against Rey Mysterio.

There have been reports suggesting that Kevin Owens or Randy Orton are being considered to take on the WWE Champion at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Lesnar has only defended his WWE Championship twice after he won it from Kofi Kingston - against Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel and Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series. While we certainly hope that Lesnar makes his return soon, it will be interesting to see who The Beast Incarnate will start a program with when he does come back.

#5 Former WWE Superstar talks about John Cena breaking his ribs

Former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky recently spoke to Hannibal TV about the time when John Cena had broken his ribs during a Lumberjack match in 2005.

It depends on who you ask. It’s cool wrestling John, I’ve wrestled him a bunch of times. He actually broke my ribs. He did that side slam out of the corner, and all 250 pounds came down right on my rib. I still have the little calcification on my ribs. I always joke around with people, “Feel that!” They’re like, “Oh my God,” and I’m like, “Yeah, John Cena did that.” It’s funny. John’s a good guy. (H/T: Sportskeeda)

