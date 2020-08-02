WWE RAW - 5 Big surprises that could rock the show - Aleister Black unleashes his new character, New team formed, Unexpected heel turn

SmackDown has set the bar this week with one of the more exciting shows in recent memory and WWE RAW needs to follow its example, because, in terms of viewership, it could honestly really use a shot in the arm. The key is to be creative, and the key is to be unconventional, and with Bruce Prichard at the helm for WWE RAW, much like SmackDown, this is certainly possible.

In this article, I will try and list out a few highlights we could certainly see on this week's episode of WWE RAW that could take the show by storm. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you think these surprises will happen, and generally, put your WWE RAW booker hat on, and tell me how you would book the show as well.

So, without further ado, I present 5 big surprises that could potentially rock the show this week.

#5 Aleister Black showcases his new character on WWE RAW, after losing an eye

Aleister Black recently put up a very interesting post on his Instagram speaking about 're-writing' four years of his own history and getting rid of weakness. A lot of WWE RAW fans and industry pundits came to the conclusion that there's a change of character in store for the man. And why wouldn't there be, considering that he recently lost an eye?

Now, this is another very interesting post that Aleister Black put up and one has to wonder if the new character will be a step in this direction. After losing his eye on WWE RAW, he will need to conceal it in some manner and there is no better way to achieve this than with a creative mask of this nature. It could become a very popular collectible in the future too.