WWE RAW: 5 Biggest mistakes WWE made on the show this week (10 June 2019)

The Scottish Psychopath as Shane's sidekick? Boo!

After a rather underwhelming WWE Super ShowDown this past Friday in Saudi Arabia, WWE came to us with the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

With less than two weeks remaining for WWE Stomping Grounds, fans were expecting the show to be exciting and build the card for the next PPV in an exciting way. What we got instead was the same old tough-to-go-through 3-hour long episode of Monday Night RAW with few positives wrapped between a bunch of negatives.

The first-ever Stomping Grounds PPV is shaping up to be a card of rematches as we've seen most of the matches go down not so long ago, and I'm genuinely concerned as to how WWE will build-up and hype the show to keep the fans interested.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 biggest mistakes that WWE made on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Feel free to let us know your opinions and views in the comments section below.

#5 Little to no storyline progression for Stomping Grounds

The biggest issue with the episode of Monday Night RAW tonight was the almost insignificant storyline progression for the upcoming Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. Throughout the night, we saw Becky Lynch, and Lacey Evans take shots at each other in a same-old backstage interview, Shane McMahon coming out to praise himself and a Miz TV episode that ended in a brawl (as always!).

The only major storyline progression was the special guest referee stipulation added to the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin at WWE Stomping Grounds. It will be interesting to see Sami or KO as the guest referee in the match, or even a surprise last-minute entrant.

There is no clarity in the United States title scene and we might get a random multi-person match at the upcoming PPV, which should be a great in-ring bout but with almost no storyline to back-it-up.

All the feuds for the Stomping Grounds PPV are looking as temporary make-shift ones which would end with none of the titles changing hands. I'm not hyped up for any of the matches and that might be the case with most of you as well.

Also, how can The Revival get a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles after losing at Super ShowDown? At least we now have a proper tag champs, let's just hope the title gets some of its prestige back with these two as champions.

