From a one-on-one match between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to a bunch of contenders setting their sights on Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

Now that Survivor Series is done with, RAW focused on building up storylines heading into December's TLC pay-per-view. Understandably, most fans may have felt too tired to watch three hours of RAW following a jam-packed Survivor Series weekend, but the Red brand put on a show that felt interesting in certain ways.

Thanks to a few screwy or safe finishes, RAW might have felt like a chore to watch this week. But apart from that, last night's episode included some good in-ring action, along with huge storyline advancements for Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (November 23, 2020).

#5: Adam Pearce gets headbutted by Braun Strowman; Riddle shines in a good match against Sheamus on WWE RAW

In order to reward the men's RAW team for their clean sweep victory over SmackDown at Survivor Series, Adam Pearce wanted to hear everyone's thoughts on why they should be eligible to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

As expected, every member of Team RAW vouched for themselves, but Braun Strowman got way too intense over the whole situation. He attacked Pearce with a headbutt, and the latter wasn't exactly happy with Strowman's actions in any way.

After Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton also approached Pearce regarding the WWE title scenario, the on-screen official announced three singles matches for last night's episode. The winners of these matches would face each other next week in a triple threat match to determine the number No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship.

The first of the three matches featured Riddle and Sheamus wrestling each other in a back-and-forth match. Riddle won via a pinning combination, which seemed a bit unexpected since WWE had previously teased an angle with Sheamus and McIntyre.

Still, Riddle's mannerisms are a joy to watch. He almost made MVP chuckle in a backstage segment later in the night, and Riddle trying to pitch the idea of a pizza-flavored yogurt to MVP is exactly what his 'high as a kite' persona is expected to do on TV.