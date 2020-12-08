From Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton's main event match to Ricochet and Dana Brooke teaming up together for a mixed tag team bout, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

On the road to WWE TLC, last night's episode from the Red brand felt like a filler episode for the most part, except for Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton's rivalry and the WWE Championship scenario.

A few mid-card and under-card matches or segments felt somewhat unimportant in the grander scheme of things.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (December 7, 2020).

#5: Riddle trended on Twitter after his 'BRONUTTS' segments and also teased to form a tag team with Jeff Hardy on WWE RAW

Even though Riddle's laidback antics may not connect with the older generation of WWE fans, Riddle managed to attract a lot of attention with his backstage segments from this week's WWE RAW.

Riddle offered some donuts from a box labeled 'BRONUTTS' to Dana Brooke and Ricochet in the first of two backstage segments.

In the second backstage segment, Riddle approached Jeff Hardy before the latter's match with Bobby Lashley. In both instances, all Superstars politely declined to eat the donuts being offered by Riddle.

Riddle proposed that he and Jeff team up to form a tag team called The Hardy Bros., without any mention of Matt Hardy. It would be interesting to see if WWE turns that idea into an actual tag team judging by the popularity it has received so far.

Later, Riddle came to Jeff Hardy's rescue when MVP tried to pull some shenanigans during Lashley and Hardy's match. While The All-Mighty made Hardy tap out eventually, it has become pretty apparent that Riddle and Lashley will end up being the prime focus in the U.S. title picture on WWE RAW.