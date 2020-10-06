WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Edge vs Randy Orton teased, huge plot twist with RETRIBUTION (October 5, 2020)

From Bray Wyatt's "appearance" on The KO Show to RETRIBUTION's leader being revealed, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The Red brand featured some important plot developments on the road to Hell in a Cell. Although RAW is far from perfect in 2020, last night's episode was engaging enough throughout its three-hour duration, which is a notable accomplishment for the showrunners right now.

Let us know what you thought about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (October 5, 2020).

#5: Randy Orton successfully pinned Drew McIntyre before their clash at WWE Hell in a Cell

This week's edition of WWE RAW opened with Randy Orton cutting a promo from the legends lounge, where he described his stealthy attack from the previous episode on Ric Flair, The Big Show, Christian, and Shawn Michaels.

Interestingly, Orton revealed that he whispered Edge's name to Christian after attacking him last week, which only rubbed salt into the latter's wounds. Randy Orton and Edge are far from done with each other, and the latter will most probably return and face The Legend Killer to settle their feud through a rubber match.

Orton challenged Drew McIntyre to a WWE title rematch inside Hell in a Cell, and the latter would accept it later during an interview with Charly Caruso.

Advertisement

In the main event, Drew teamed up with The Street Profits to face Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. The Viper has been one step ahead of the WWE Champion since Clash of Champions ended. This was also established when Orton successfully pinned McIntyre after delivering an RKO to the WWE Champion last night.

It's not often that Drew McIntyre gets pinned to take the loss for his team nowadays, and Orton accomplished the same to solidify his chances for winning the WWE title at Hell in a Cell.