WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Randy Orton attacks Alexa Bliss, Goldberg and Drew McIntyre face-off (January 25, 2021)

From Goldberg and Drew McIntyre's segment to Alexa Bliss and Asuka's title match, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

Welcome to this week's Monday Night RAW, a show that kicked-off with a grounded segment for casual fans and ended in supernatural shenanigans for viewers that love experimental booking.

It's not easy to become a WWE fan in 2021 by tuning into the Red brand's episodes without any prior context. On top of that, a three-hour weekly program can't hold everyone's attention in an era where people are frequently distracted by alternative sources of entertainment.

That being said, the last episode of RAW before Royal Rumble was a buzzworthy show indeed, but certainly not the most consistent show in recent times. Let us know what you thought about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (January 25, 2021).

#5 Edge returned through a video message and confirmed his appearance in the 2021 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

One of the best moments from WWE last year was when Edge returned at the Royal Rumble event. Soon after, Edge would feud with Randy Orton until The Rated-R Superstar got injured at Backlash.

To create a full-circle narrative for his 2020 Royal Rumble return, Edge sent a message on this week's RAW and confirmed his entry into the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Edge cut a good promo last night and highlighted how the time is running out for him to get back to the top of the card. Perhaps one of the reasons why WWE didn't choose to make Edge's return a surprise is because it had already become the most obvious direction for The Rated-R Superstar's comeback in 2021. Moreover, there is no point in pretending that re-creating last year's surprise with Edge in a ThunderDome setting would have the same impact.

The narrative here doesn't exactly seem to be about Edge's 2021 return, but it's more about how The Rated-R Superstar has to move past the nostalgia act and prove that he can hang with the current generation of WWE Superstars.

"I need to win the #RoyalRumble. I need to main event WrestleMania, and take back what I never lost." #WWERaw @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/JAAtozppYt — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021

Pre-announcements regarding the Royal Rumble match do affect a lot of the fanfare heading into the event, but as a whole, Edge's return is still a good point of discussion from this week's episode.