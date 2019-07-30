WWE Raw: 5 biggest questions from this week’s episode (July 29, 2019)

Where is WWE taking the Maria and Mike Kanellis angle?

With SummerSlam closing in, Raw has been trying to get the party started for the summer in the grandest fashion possible.

Being the flagship show, there is no doubt that WWE is focusing more on the red brand to ensure that their second biggest event of the year ends up being as big a success as possible.

To make this possible, this week’s Raw was filled with many different segments and matches which built towards SummerSlam specifically and gave us some interesting angles going further into the event.

However, we were left with a few big questions after the show which we hope WWE will answer soon. In this article, we will look at the 5 biggest questions we have from this week's Raw:

#5 Is this the big break Mike Kanellis was hoping for?

A match for the newest and hottest title in WWE kicked off Raw as R-Truth and his partner Carmella battled Drake Maverick and his wife Renee Michelle in a Mixed Tag Team match.

While Truth managed to pin Maverick after he ate a superkick from Carmella, the post-match chaos resulted in Mike Kanellis emerging as the new 24/7 Champion.

While this was his first championship in WWE, and the Superstar would have hoped that his wife Maria would be proud of him, he faced humiliation at the hands of the former Diva of the Year once again.

Mike was later asked to lay down and lose the championship to Maria by herself, which was more than humiliating for the talented Superstar who was without any storyline until the past few weeks. Now that he is in the picture, all he’s been getting is humiliation, which is heartbreaking for such a talented athlete.

While many would argue that some Superstars have had to go down this road in the past thanks to the creative, and at least he is getting some screen time now, one wonders if this is the big break Mike was really hoping for.

