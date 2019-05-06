×
WWE RAW: 5 major things that could happen tonight – Special guest on Firefly Fun House, Sasha Banks to feud for RAW Title? (May 6, 2019)

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.22K   //    06 May 2019, 22:18 IST

Some interesting things could happen on RAW tonight
Some interesting things could happen on RAW tonight

Mondays might be the hardest day for corporate workers but there is some respite for WWE fans as they get to witness the weekly show after a hectic day of work.

However, the sad part is that after WrestleMania, nothing of note has happened on RAW - apart from Bray Wyatt's return and the fact that AJ Styles shifted to the red brand and is now the number one contender for the WWE Universal Title.

The women’s division has been the biggest sufferer as most of the top stars are out injured. Also, Becky Lynch holding both the titles might not have been a good decision in retrospect (the reasons of which are explained here).

Anyway, a new episode brings forth the chance to make things interesting. So, here are 5 major arcs that could materialize on RAW tonight…

#5 Sasha Banks returns

One of the biggest talking points regarding the women’s division after WrestleMania has NOT been about Becky Lynch holding both the titles – in fact, if anything, her holding two belts might have hurt The Man’s popularity – but of Sasha Banks’ stand-off against the company.

The Boss has not appeared on TV since losing the Tag Titles to the IIconics at WrestleMania 35 and there are reports that her quarrel is not just about her losing the title but also a protest against WWE's talent management practices.

However, this is WWE and anything can happen, and given how the women’s division has become stale post-WrestleMania, it makes me believe that Banks could make a shocking return tonight and actually feud with Lynch and Lacey Evans for the RAW Women’s Title. 

This would certainly make things more interesting since introducing her as a new addition to a rather dull feud between Evans and Lynch could capture the fans’ intrigue.

