WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises- Paul Heyman picks his next client, Massive title change, Major change for two Day 1 matches

WWE RAW this week could be filled with surprises galore. As profitable as this past year has been for the company, it's been marred with the news of several unfortunate releases.

Vince McMahon will want to end the year on a high note with a power-packed edition of the red brand this week. And the best way to infuse a sense of unpredictability into the roster is with a whole bunch of surprises.

So, here are five things that could make the final WWE RAW episode of the year very exciting indeed. As always, feel free to share your thoughts and views in the comments section below. If you don't think a particular surprise will hit home, let us know!

#5 Paul Heyman shows up on WWE RAW and picks 'The Colossus' Omos as his next client

Roman Reigns clearly does not need Paul Heyman's services at this point in time. Brock Lesnar, after years of having Heyman talk for him, has become the most confident promo, participating in SmackDown's most entertaining segments. Paul Heyman teased that his career was over on this past week's episode of the blue brand.

But could he start a brand new journey on RAW this week? We know that AJ Styles and Omos are at odds with each other. Hey, the latter has come a long way in the ring, but he still has a fair bit of distance to go on the microphone. Plus, an alliance with Heyman just catapults him to the very top of the card.

Omos is clearly being groomed to be the next big thing on WWE RAW and it is inevitable that he will cross paths with Roman Reigns. If that were to happen, there would be a readymade storyline with Paul Heyman.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das