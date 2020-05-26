WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Apollo Crews became the brand new United States Champion 

Apollo Crews is your brand new WWE United States Champion

I was personally stoked to see Apollo Crews take on Andrade at the start of RAW because both men are fantastic performers. This is a match that could have gone both ways, based on how both men have been booked over the past month or so.

As one would expect, it was a fantastic match from start to finish but it was the result that astounded us all. Apollo Crews is your brand new United States Champion, unseating Andrade who seems to have held the title forever.

So, why did Vince McMahon choose to put the title on Apollo Crews, a man who has been an integral part of the WWE roster but hasn't really had a chance to step into the spotlight yet? I analyze this question with five compelling arguments and invite you to chime in, in the comments sections below.

#5 From a disappointment to a reward- the Apollo Crews story

Apollo Crews was injured by Andrade and as a result, he had to step out and not compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Many people saw that as the end of his push but the more discerning WWE fans realized that there was a lot more in store for this talented young man. Apollo Crews was being groomed for a bigger role and the injury thanks to Andrade was merely a device to get the audience on his side, in due course of time.

And yes, the audience watching at home finally began to cheer for Apollo Crews and root for him. The underdog was built up in a major way and from being someone who was used as enhancement talent, Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman transformed him into a Superstar that the audience cared about.

Way to go, Apollo Crews.