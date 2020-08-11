WWE RAW - 5 Reasons why Randy Orton turned on his mentor Ric Flair before SummerSlam 2020

One of the criticisms leveled at WWE RAW is the fact that even though it contains some of the greatest performers of all time, from up-and-coming talents to all-time greats such as Ric Flair and Randy Orton, the quality of content put out on WWE's weekly television program isn't always necessarily of the best quality.

So, rumors had been circulating about Ric Flair being the victim of Randy Orton for a really long time now, and when the match between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in the main event of WWE RAW ended this week, everyone braced for the worst.

The way that the segment played out was absolute gold, with both Ric Flair and Randy Orton delivering two of the most masterful promos that they have cut during the course of their careers. But why did Bruce Prichard and Vince McMahon choose such a dramatic angle to close out WWE RAW?

#5 Possibly allows for Ric Flair to interfere in the Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre match at WWE SummerSlam 2020

A lot of people have been talking about Ric Flair being written off WWE RAW with the segment that played out between him and Randy Orton, but what if WWE has bigger plans for SummerSlam 2020?

In an ideal scenario, Ric Flair would be the special guest referee for the match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2020, but even otherwise, Ric Flair could always return after his assault on WWE RAW and deliver a low blow of his own to cost Randy Orton the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2020.

Or, as he said, Ric Flair could even surprise us all by helping Randy Orton win the big title.

The segment on WWE RAW leaves us with more questions than answers.