Is this it?

There has been a lot of speculation over the future of Rey Mysterio. The WWE legend returned in 2018 and proved that he hasn't missed a beat. If anything, his agility, pace, and technical prowess have only grown and many believe that the multi-time World Champion looked better in his return than ever before.

Creatively, it perhaps wasn't his best run. He has, however, had some great moments, but the purpose of his run was primarily to help put over other Superstars. Despite this, he's held Championships and faced several high-profile Superstars, including Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and AJ Styles, among others.

There have been several memorable moments that Rey Mysterio has provided since his return, helping many fans relive a part of their childhood where the legendary luchador was always a hero.

He returned as a hero and he looks to be going out like one too, as his retirement ceremony is officially announced for next week on RAW. Here are a few reasons why Rey Mysterio is retiring from WWE next week.

#5 Wants to retire before it takes too much of a physical toll

Rey Mysterio has been on the receiving end of many beatdowns

We've seen many Superstars being forced to end their careers due to major injuries and doctors not clearing them. As we've seen with Daniel Bryan and Edge, there's an itch to end one's career on their own terms.

When Mysterio had a good run last year, the story in WWE programming was how he was the "old veteran" who was "losing a step", when in reality, that wasn't the case at all. Mysterio was as fast and crisp as ever, putting on exciting performances every night.

With that said, he's smart enough to know that the longer he sticks around, the larger the physical damage will be - especially in his high-flying style. Perhaps this is Mysterio being wise and ending his career on his terms before WWE is forced to end it for him.