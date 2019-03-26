WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre brought Roman Reigns' family into their feud

Riju Dasgupta

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will lock horns at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre laid out the challenge last week. He wanted Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in a singles match. As one would expect, The Big Dog does not back out from a challenge. He accepted the match and the deal was sealed with a pretty vicious flurry of fists.

One of the things that everyone's talking about right now is the fact that Drew McIntyre spoke about Roman Reigns' wife and kids during the promo he cut. Things got a little too real between the two men and Roman Reigns struck the first blow on McIntyre. Why was the decision made to introduce Roman Reigns' family into this rivalry?

Let me list out 5 reasons why WWE may have decided to go down this highly dramatic route. Let me know if you have a differing point of view too, folks.

I'd love to hear your thoughts and opinions.

#5 Because of everything Roman Reigns has been through recently

#RAW I CAN’T WAIT FOR ROMAN REIGNS VS DREW MCINTYRE 😁 pic.twitter.com/eOlZsmzGqf — MAGALI REZA (@MagaliReza) March 26, 2019

Roman Reigns is a real-life superhero. Not only did he conceal the fact that he's been combating leukemia for so many years from the WWE Universe, but he also came back to WWE to compete at the very highest level after promising that he would. He's an inspiration to so many others around the world who may be in his shoes, telling us to not give up on one's dreams.

Drew McIntyre is a heel and obviously, heels try and get under the skin of the babyfaces they're competing against. The fodder for this feud comes from all the personal turmoil that Roman Reigns has undergone over the past year. Is it a wonder that Roman Reigns' family was brought into the picture?

The 'family' angle was right there for the taking! And WWE is making full use of it.

