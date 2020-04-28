Seth Rollins and Murphy are a tag team once again

This week's episode of RAW was a strong one with the main event advertised as a contract signing segment between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. As McIntyre warned Jerry Lawler during the course of the signing, fists would fly and he should, hence, clear out of the ring.

And as one did expect, there was a flurry of fists during the course of the contest. While Drew McIntyre had the initial advantage, the odds would be evened by the arrival of Seth Rollins' former disciple- Murphy, who was part of his Monday Night Messiah collective.

So, why are Seth Rollins and Murphy together once again after the two of them went their separate ways when one-half of The AoP was injured, you ask? I think I have the answer and I shall answer it with 5 hopefully compelling points.

#5 No character traits at all

You look across the WWE roster and you can find character traits for all of the top stars almost at once. Seth Rollins is someone who believes that he can guide someone who is lost and bring him onto the path of the light. Becky Lynch is your tough, no-nonsense woman (or 'Man'), who likes to pick a fight.

Murphy not only has the most nondescript name in the entire WWE roster but he has no character trait to speak of, except for the fact that he's quite an exceptional worker in the ring. And that is not enough in the WWE Universe, as we have seen in the past. People do not necessarily gravitate towards the great workers but instead towards larger-than-life characters.

The only time he's had any personality is when he was allied with Seth Rollins as a part of his collective and WWE is going back to the well again.